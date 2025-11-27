Guy Fieri injury: Food Network star suffers major mishap on sets, wheelchair bound after surgery; Here's what happened

Guy Fieri injury: Food Network star Guy Fieri underwent surgery after suffering from a major freak accident on the set. He is currently wheelchair bound and recuperating. The 57-year-old celebrity was rushed to a hospital after he tore his quad muscle, severely injuring his leg by missing a set of stairs.

Guy Fieri injured on sets Fieri was filming Flavortown Food Fight when the accident took place.

'[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,' Fieri shared.

"So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself, [it was] the giveaway point," he talked about the accident during his interview with Fox News Digital.

Guy Fieri shared that the doctor treating him had never seen a tear like his in the "biggest, thickest part of your quad in half." He added that he underwent a procedure to avoid getting his muscle receded.

"You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone," he added.

"But this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded."

Guy Fieri shares health update Guy Fieri opted for the surgery immediately. The filming is still on hold.

“So, right in the middle of filming that, and we’ve got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody’s ready to go – and I’m in surgery,” he explained. “So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it’s been a run."

So where is Fieri now? He is currently recovering at his ranch amid nature.

"Now I’m up here at the ranch, where it’s always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful.”

According to multiple reports, Guy Fieri's injury is likely to keep him off his feet for about eight weeks. Till then, he is wheelchair bound.

