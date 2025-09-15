Hannah Einbinder wins first Emmy, but her speech sparks buzz after being muted: 'Go Birds…’

Hannah Einbinder claimed her first Emmy Award on Sunday night, taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks on HBO Max. But her victory speech made headlines for another reason — it was partly muted during the live broadcast after she delivered a political message.

Jokes About Past Losses Einbinder began her speech with humour, joking about her history of Emmy defeats.

“I was just really committed to the personal narrative that I had that it was actually cooler to continue to lose,” she said. “But this is cool too! This is also punk rock.”

She went on to thank Hacks creators Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello “for changing my life in every conceivable way, but not just by giving me a great gig, but by being my friends and being my family."

Praise for Jean Smart and a Sports Shout-Out The actress also paid tribute to her co-star Jean Smart, calling her “like a sun,” and adding: “I just get to stand in her warmth.”

Before closing, she squeezed in a light-hearted shout-out to her NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles: “Go Birds,” she said.

Censored Political Message The mood shifted when Einbinder ended her speech with: “Go Birds, f--- ICE, and free Palestine.” The final line was censored during the live CBS broadcast.

The actress also wore a red Artists4Ceasefire pin on the carpet — a symbol of support for calls to halt fighting in Gaza.

Longtime Support for Palestinian Rights Einbinder has been an outspoken supporter of Palestinian rights. She was one of more than 3,900 artists and industry figures who recently signed an open letter vowing not to work with Israeli institutions or film companies “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

“As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognize the power of cinema to shape perceptions,” the letter read. “In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror.”