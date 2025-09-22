Harry Potter actress says she was barred from fan event over OnlyFans account

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in the blockbuster fantasy franchise, has claimed she was recently banned from a fan convention because of her OnlyFans account.

In a Substack post, Cave revealed that she was told she couldn’t be booked for a Harry Potter event as the organisers believed her association with the platform clashed with the event’s “family-friendly” image, the USA Today reported.

“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans,” the 38-year-old wrote. “They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’ This was baffling to me, as some actors who do conventions… have done TV and films with sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

Cave, who appeared in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and the final two Deathly Hallows films, launched her OnlyFans account in March this year, clarifying that it would feature non-explicit content — mostly themed around her hair.

The actress admitted she initially felt a “sense of shame” about joining the platform but said it stemmed from frustrations over her career trajectory. “I had nothing to show for 18 years of work in the arts industry,” she wrote.

Despite the setback, Cave said she is not upset about being left out of fan events. “There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia,” she noted.

Apart from her role in the Harry Potter series, Jessie Cave has also starred in Great Expectations and appeared in shows like Black Mirror and Industry.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the Harry Potter actress recently celebrated a six-month anniversary on OnlyFans, where she only posts sensual hair videos and shares anecdotes about her hair online.