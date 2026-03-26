Harry Potter ‘officially ruined’? Internet split over first look as HBO Max drops teaser of much-awaited TV series

‘The Boy Who Lived’ has received his Hogwarts letter! That's what the much anticipated teaser trailer of ‘Harry Potter’ TV series gives a glimpse of, among other iconic scenes. But some netizens do not seem very happy about it.

While some social media users heavily criticised the first look of Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, others had mixed reactions for the teaser trailer of the TV series.

“They've officially ruined Harry Potter…” posted one X user.

Harry Potter series teaser On Tuesday, the HBO had dropped a sneak peek of actor Dominic McLaughlin suited up as Harry, dressed in a red Gryffindor robe marked with the number 7—instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

HBO hinted that more was coming the next day, and on Wednesday it unveiled the first official teaser for the Harry Potter TV series— which promises to be “faithful adaptation" of the hugely popular books authored by J.K. Rowling.

What does the teaser show? The teaser revisits the story Potterheads know and love, beginning with Harry’s bleak life at the Dursleys’ home on Privet Drive. A mysterious letter addressed to the “cupboard under the stairs” changes everything, as Hagrid—played here by Nick Frost—sweeps him away into the magical world of Hogwarts.

It all builds up to a nostalgic final moment: Harry meeting Ron and Hermione—played by Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout—the trio who go on to become the heart of the series.

Netizens react Multiple Harry Potter fans took to social media describing the TV series as ‘unnecessary.’ Meanwhile, several others said all they can do is wait and watch to see how the series turns out.

“Why ** do we need this… so unnecessary,” wrote one X user.

“We all, as Potterheads who grew up watching the Harry Potter movies, will be watching this series,” commented another.

“New series looks pretty good. i dont think it will match the level of the films but il keep an eye on it,” quipped a third person.

View full Image View full Image While some social media users heavily criticised the first look of Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, others had mixed reactions for the teaser trailer of the TV series

“I’m sorry but why are we remaking this?” questioned another social media user.