Harry Styles addresses queerbaiting claims, locks lips with Ben Marshall on SNL, netizens go berserk: ‘Did he come out?’

Singer Harry Styles is back at Saturday Night Live and how! The Watermelon Sugar singer created an uproar on the internet with his monologue on the show as he took on the hosting duties and discussed his break from music. Talking about it, he also commented on the allegations of queerbaiting before locking lips with Ben Marshall on air.

Harry Styles as host on SNL “I finished my last tour in 2023, and after that I took a bunch of time off. I realized I’d spent half my life in music, touring, creating albums and making songs about fruit that people think are about sex,” Harry Styles said, adding, “I just really like fruit, guys. I like sex too.”

The former One Direction member continued, “So, when you’re on holiday, it’s like five in the afternoon, you’re all covered in sand, you and your partner are all sweaty and hot, and you stumble back to the room and you just wanna… papaya.”

Harry Styles reacts to ‘queerbaiting’ allegations The three-time Grammy Award winner further addressed claims that he was queerbaiting due to his outfits. “Back then, people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, and some people accused me of something called queerbaiting.”

“But did it ever occur to you that maybe you don’t know everything about me, dad?” Styles added.

Referring to his new record, Harry Styles said, "I did a prompt on ChatGPT that said, ‘Give me the most Italian phrase to ever exist,’ and it came back with Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

Styles went on to literally show how “sometimes kissing can be great, you know, if you’re really good at it, and you’re a good person, or if you have a tight little bum.”

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Harry Styles kisses Ben Marshall on TV As Ben Marshall joined him on stage, the two shared a kiss. “Now that’s queerbaiting,” the singer concluded.

The video of the segment has gone viral on social media.

Netizens react to Harry Style SNL kiss Reacting to it, a user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Harry Styles just kissed a man on SNL and joked about queerbaiting that was not on my 2026 bingo card.”

“Whoever wrote that queerbaiting fashion and kissing Ben Marshall joke for Harry Styles SNL monologue doesn’t know the hell they just unleashed on Earth,” added another.

One said, “This is a gayish thing been done TV.”

A different user shared in disbelief, “Did he f***ing come out on SNL?”

“Nvm, he is just British,” joked a fan.

Someone else also said, “Harry’s ability to always look more comfortable kissing men than any woman remains unmatched.”

“Now that is queerbaiting,” commented yet another user.

One more said on the micro-blogging site, “It's very much visible their lips just touched for like 1 second? And everyone is losing their minds. Y’all need to relax.”

“All rumors are true,” read another comment.