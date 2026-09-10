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Harry Styles announces Global Stadium Tour for 2027: Check dates, cities, openers, when to buy tickets

Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour to play 25 dates across 12 cities in North America and Europe next year. Check out dates, venue, ticket details and more.

Sneha Biswas
Updated10 Sep 2026, 09:58 PM IST
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Harry Styles to perform across North America and Europe as a part of his Together, Together Tour.
Harry Styles to perform across North America and Europe as a part of his Together, Together Tour.
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Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour is all set to get a lot bigger! The pop star just announced a new lineup of stadium dates for North America and Europe in 2027.

Harry Styles announces Together, Together Global Stadium Tour

The Grammy winner will perform across six cities in North America, including Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago, across 12 dates in April and May 2027. For Europe, he has six pit stops-- Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Dublin and London, spread out over 13 dates in July and August.

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The stadium tour is set to kick off in Phoenix on April 2 and wraps up with multiple shows at Wembley Stadium towards the end of August.

All of these shows are scheduled as two-night stands in the stadiums, with the exception of the last show in London, which will see three shows.

Opening artists

The opening acts for the upcoming gigs of Styles will include big names including Tinashe, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Q Marsden, The Womack Sisters, Getdown Services, Caroline Polachek, Feist, LCD Soundsystem, Baby Rose and Tears for Fears. The openers for each show will change with the venue.

Also Read | Harry Styles locks lips with Ben Marshall on SNL, netizens go berserk

When to buy tickets

Tickets for the London, Dublin, Rome, Madrid and Paris shows will go on sale on Sept 14 at 4 pm. CEST. Tickets for the Berlin and North America dates will be available for sale on September 16 at 9 am local time.

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Date, city, venue and opener list

Fri, Apr 2 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium, supported by Tinashe

Sat, Apr 3 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium, supported by Tinashe

Fri, Apr 9 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium, supported by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Sat, Apr 10 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium, supported by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Fri, Apr 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl Stadium, supported by Kylie Minogue

Sat, Apr 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl Stadium, supported by Kylie Minogue

Fri, May 7 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium, supported by Lainey Wilson

Sat, May 8 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium, supported by Lainey Wilson

Fri, May 21 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, supported by Q Marsden

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Sat, May 22 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, supported by Q Marsden

Fri, May 28 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field, supported by The Womack Sisters

Sat, May 29 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field, supported by The Womack Sisters

Fri, Jul 2 — Berlin, DE — Flughafen Tempelhof, supported by Getdown Services

Sat, Jul 3 — Berlin, DE — Flughafen Tempelhof, supported by Getdown Services

Fri, Jul 16 — Paris, FR — Plenitude Arena, supported by Caroline Polachek

Sat, Jul 17 — Paris, FR — Plenitude Arena, supported by Caroline Polachek

Fri, Jul 30 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano, supported by Feist

Sat, Jul 31 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano, supported by Feist

Sat, Aug 7 — Rome, IT — Circo Massimo, supported by LCD Soundsystem

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Sun, Aug 8 — Rome, IT — Circo Massimo, supported by LCD Soundsystem

Wed, Aug 18 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park, supported by Baby Rose

Fri, Aug 20 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park, supported by Baby Rose

Wed, Aug 25 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium, supported by Tears For Fears

Fri, Aug 27 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium, supported by Tears For Fears

Sat, Aug 28 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium, supported by Tears For Fears

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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