Harry Styles announces Global Stadium Tour for 2027: Check dates, cities, openers, when to buy tickets

Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour is all set to get a lot bigger! The pop star just announced a new lineup of stadium dates for North America and Europe in 2027.
The Grammy winner will perform across six cities in North America, including Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago, across 12 dates in April and May 2027. For Europe, he has six pit stops-- Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Dublin and London, spread out over 13 dates in July and August.
The stadium tour is set to kick off in Phoenix on April 2 and wraps up with multiple shows at Wembley Stadium towards the end of August.
All of these shows are scheduled as two-night stands in the stadiums, with the exception of the last show in London, which will see three shows.
The opening acts for the upcoming gigs of Styles will include big names including Tinashe, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Q Marsden, The Womack Sisters, Getdown Services, Caroline Polachek, Feist, LCD Soundsystem, Baby Rose and Tears for Fears. The openers for each show will change with the venue.
Tickets for the London, Dublin, Rome, Madrid and Paris shows will go on sale on Sept 14 at 4 pm. CEST. Tickets for the Berlin and North America dates will be available for sale on September 16 at 9 am local time.
Fri, Apr 2 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium, supported by Tinashe
Sat, Apr 3 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium, supported by Tinashe
Fri, Apr 9 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium, supported by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Sat, Apr 10 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium, supported by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Fri, Apr 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl Stadium, supported by Kylie Minogue
Sat, Apr 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl Stadium, supported by Kylie Minogue
Fri, May 7 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium, supported by Lainey Wilson
Sat, May 8 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium, supported by Lainey Wilson
Fri, May 21 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, supported by Q Marsden
Sat, May 22 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, supported by Q Marsden
Fri, May 28 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field, supported by The Womack Sisters
Sat, May 29 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field, supported by The Womack Sisters
Fri, Jul 2 — Berlin, DE — Flughafen Tempelhof, supported by Getdown Services
Sat, Jul 3 — Berlin, DE — Flughafen Tempelhof, supported by Getdown Services
Fri, Jul 16 — Paris, FR — Plenitude Arena, supported by Caroline Polachek
Sat, Jul 17 — Paris, FR — Plenitude Arena, supported by Caroline Polachek
Fri, Jul 30 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano, supported by Feist
Sat, Jul 31 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano, supported by Feist
Sat, Aug 7 — Rome, IT — Circo Massimo, supported by LCD Soundsystem
Sun, Aug 8 — Rome, IT — Circo Massimo, supported by LCD Soundsystem
Wed, Aug 18 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park, supported by Baby Rose
Fri, Aug 20 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park, supported by Baby Rose
Wed, Aug 25 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium, supported by Tears For Fears
Fri, Aug 27 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium, supported by Tears For Fears
Sat, Aug 28 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium, supported by Tears For Fears