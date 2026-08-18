Hayden Panettiere death: Late actor's old video about being sex trafficked to ‘famous man’ at age 18 goes viral

Actor Hayden Panettiere's sudden passing at 36 came as a shock to many in the entertainment industry. Amid a probe into her death, an old interview of hers has now resurfaced online. In the clip, she once revealed that she was betrayed by a friend and sex trafficked to a “very famous man” on a yacht at age 18.

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Hayden Panettiere's old interview surfaces In the interview, Hayden Panettiere said that she was "told to perform sexual acts” while she was an up-and-coming child actor. She revealed that it was her unidentified female friend whom she "had grown to trust and see as a protector" until she took her to the boat. “There was no hints of anything like that happening, so it took me by surprise,” the late actor said.

Sex trafficked The Scream actor added that she was taken to the below deck of the yacht where there was "very small room." She said that she was placed in a bed next to an "undressed man." She also recalled the incident in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning,” which was published on May 19.

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Panettiere said that the man seemed “like this was just an average day for him," adding how she escaped from the room. “I was like, ‘This is not happening,'” she said.

According to the actor, she tried to hide elsewhere on the boat. “There was no jumping off and swimming away. And there was nobody who was going to be empathetic to my situation. I realized that this was nothing new to them,” Panettiere explained.

“When you really find somebody that you trust, you hold on to them for dear life, and you feel so lucky. So to be betrayed like that is just an awful feeling,” she remarked.

Panettiere's interview dates back to May 11. It is from an episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty.”

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Hayden Panettiere death cause Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville South Carolina. She was pronounced dead after efforts couldn't bring her back, as per People. As per the same portal, officials were heard talking about an alleged “overdose” and “cardiac arrest” at the time of her death.

Who is Hayden Panettiere Hayden Panettiere starred in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live in 1994, followed by her popular roles in Heroes, Nashville and the Scream franchise.

She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.