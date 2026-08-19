Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend was present when she passed away? Here's what we know

The mystery around Hayden Panettiere's death continues to deepen with new claims. Although no foul play is being suspected, new reports caught attention for pointing out that the Heroes actor went into cardiac arrest in the presence of her onetime boyfriend and his brother at the South Carolina apartment.

Hayden Panettiere was with her ex before death: Report According to a police incident report obtained by NBC News, Hayden Panettiere's on-again, off-again partner, Brian Hickerson, was with his brother Zach Hickerson at the scene where the actor was found. The responding officer, identified as Matthew Bryan, said he first spoke with Zach Hickerson, who appeared “very emotional” as medical services professionals were “working on Hayden.” However, Brian Hickerson did not seem emotional until Panettiere was declared dead, added the report.

“I observed Zach to be very emotional while EMS were working on Hayden. Brian did not become emotional until EMS declared her officially deceased,” the officer said.

After she was pronounced dead, the officer reportedly escorted the brothers out of the apartment.

It is being reported that Brian Hickerson showed police a “bag of medication” that Panettiere was taking.

What police said The responding officer was wearing a body camera during the emergency response. However, the video recorded from the incident has not yet been released publicly.

Meanwhile, the cause of death remains pending further investigation.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has said the cause of death is pending further investigation.

The autopsy was completed on Monday, as per officials, confirming “no signs of trauma contributing to the death.”

It all began with a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. Sunday about a “reported cardiac arrest” at the apartment complex, according to the office. Police said an acquaintance of Panettiere’s called the authorities.

“Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying,” the coroner’s office said.

The first responders initiated cardiac life support measures but couldn't revive Panettiere. She was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm, reported NBC news.

Jay Shetty on the loss Recalling memories of Hayden Panettiere, Jay Shetty penned a note on social media. The two collaborated on his podcast.