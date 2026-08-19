Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend was present when she passed away? Here's what we know

The mystery around Hayden Panettiere's death continues to deepen with new claims. Although no foul play is being suspected, new reports caught attention for pointing out that the Heroes actor went into cardiac arrest in the presence of her onetime boyfriend and his brother at the South Carolina apartment.

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Hayden Panettiere was with her ex before death: Report According to a police incident report obtained by NBC News, Hayden Panettiere's on-again, off-again partner, Brian Hickerson, was with his brother Zach Hickerson at the scene where the actor was found. The responding officer, identified as Matthew Bryan, said he first spoke with Zach Hickerson, who appeared “very emotional” as medical services professionals were “working on Hayden.” However, Brian Hickerson did not seem emotional until Panettiere was declared dead, added the report.

“I observed Zach to be very emotional while EMS were working on Hayden. Brian did not become emotional until EMS declared her officially deceased,” the officer said.

After she was pronounced dead, the officer reportedly escorted the brothers out of the apartment.

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It is being reported that Brian Hickerson showed police a “bag of medication” that Panettiere was taking.

What police said The responding officer was wearing a body camera during the emergency response. However, the video recorded from the incident has not yet been released publicly.

Meanwhile, the cause of death remains pending further investigation.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has said the cause of death is pending further investigation.

The autopsy was completed on Monday, as per officials, confirming “no signs of trauma contributing to the death.”

It all began with a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. Sunday about a “reported cardiac arrest” at the apartment complex, according to the office. Police said an acquaintance of Panettiere’s called the authorities.

“Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying,” the coroner’s office said.

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The first responders initiated cardiac life support measures but couldn't revive Panettiere. She was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm, reported NBC news.

Jay Shetty on the loss Recalling memories of Hayden Panettiere, Jay Shetty penned a note on social media. The two collaborated on his podcast.

Shetty said, "Dear Hayden. I’ve been devastated and heartbroken since I heard the news. I’m in shock and have been processing for the past day on your legacy and our loss. Just a few months ago, I had the privilege of sitting down with you on On Purpose. After the episode you told me it was truly healing. You said I was now like a big brother to you and that I helped you be brave. But Hayden, you were the brave one. You were courageous, resilient, and so incredibly strong through so many difficult moments in your life. You should never have had to experience the things you did. I hope you know how loved you are. How many people you helped. How your vulnerability moved others. My heart and prayers are with you, your daughter, your family, friends and fans. Rest in peace, Hayden."

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.