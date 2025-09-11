Hazbin Hotel Season 2 gets Prime Video premiere date: All we know about Vivienne Medrano’s adult animation

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on October 29, the streaming platform announced in a press release. While Erika Henningsen returns to voice the protagonist, Charlie Morningstar, creator Vivienne Medrano says the upcoming season will be “bigger and grander” than anything.

“The second season of Hazbin Hotel, premiering October 29, consists of eight episodes, with two episodes rolling out weekly through November 19,” the Prime Video press release said. It added that the adult animation series will be available in over 240 countries worldwide. A teaser trailer of the show has also been released on YouTube, as per the press release.

What to expect from Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel As per Prime Video's description, season 2 of Hazbin Hotel will focus on Charlie, the princess of Hell, who is trying hard to reduce overpopulation in her kingdom through the rehabilitation of demons. Although Charlie tries to guide patrons to Heaven, she is left disappointed as many come to her place for all the wrong reasons.

In Season 2, we will see Charlie fight tooth and nail to “maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image”. Meanwhile, we will see how the Vees attempt to “take over Heaven”.

Creator Vivienne Medrano had told Collider last year that Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel would have more songs and action. "This season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual,” Medrano said.

“I can't hype it up more than just that it's gonna be bigger and grander,” she had added.

Cast of Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel Alex Newell, Liz Callaway, Kevin Del Aguila, and Andrew Durand joined the cast of Hazbin Hotel, as per Broadway World. Erika Henningsen will return to voice Charlie, the princess of Hell. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump will voice Adam’s son, Abel.

Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, and Amir Talai were part of the main cast in Season 1. As per People magazine, some of them will return to Hazbin Hotel Season 2.

FAQs When will Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel premiere? Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

Who is the creator of Hazbin Hotel? Vivienne Medrano is the creator of Hazbin Hotel. The multi-talented Medrano is a YouTuber, writer, animator, and director.