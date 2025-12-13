HBO teases ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 with new footage featuring Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and Jacob Elordi

HBO has released the first glimpses of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3, offering fans a tantalising early look at what awaits Zendaya’s Rue Bennett and the ensemble cast when the acclaimed drama returns in April 2026.

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser Out The footage, featured in HBO’s 2026 programming preview alongside other high-profile series, confirms the show’s leap forward in time and promises a dramatic, emotionally charged continuation of Sam Levinson’s provocative exploration of life after adolescence.

The teaser opens with Rue, once again portrayed by Zendaya, dancing with women at a party before cutting to a starkly solitary moment in a church. Her voiceover — “There’s no turning back” — sets a tone of urgency and reflection as scenes unfold across a series of evocative vignettes.

The footage then shows Rue running through the street as though pursued, underlining the precarious situation in which she finds herself.

Fans are already responding to the palpable tension and stylistic flourishes in the clip. The sequence also includes brief appearances from Maude Apatow’s Lexi smiling at a formal gathering, Alexa Demie’s Maddy applying makeup, Jacob Elordi’s Nate dancing before a television screen, Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie in an animal costume and Hunter Schafer’s Jules reclining with glittering eyeshadow — all suggesting that the characters’ adult lives are as chaotic and amplified as their high-school years.

One striking moment sees Rue in the passenger seat of a car speeding over a desert hill, followed by a close-up of her confronting a new character — a shirtless man in a cowboy hat flanked by two women — who taunts her with: “You walk up into my house and you don’t even introduce yourself.” Later he is shown firing a gun into the sky from a balcony.

The glimpses were shown in a latest video from HBO Max, where along with season three of Euphoria, they showed us glimpses from various others shows such as Steve Carell's ‘Rooster’, ‘Mel Brooks - The 99 Year Old Man!’, ‘Half-Man’, ‘House Of The Dragon’, ‘Knight of The Seven Kingdoms’, ‘The Gilded Age’, ‘Lanterns’, ‘The Pitt’, and ‘Industry’.

What Will The Third Season Consist Of? The upcoming season, which picks up five years after the end of Season 2, will explore life beyond East Highland High as the characters navigate early adulthood.

According to early reporting, Rue’s storyline finds her in Mexico, in debt to Laurie and trying to pay off her obligations, while other central figures have moved into new phases: Cassie and Nate are engaged and living in the suburbs, Jules pursues art school, and Lexi works as an assistant to a showrunner.

The Season 3 cast features a mix of returning favourites and fresh faces. Zendaya, Elordi, Sweeney, Demie, Schafer and Apatow are confirmed to reprise their roles, with newcomers such as Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje joining the ensemble in a reportedly pivotal part.

At the same time, the absence of certain earlier cast members has been noted amid the transition into the characters’ adult lives.

Euphoria made an indelible mark with its first two seasons, earning multiple Emmy Awards and praise for its bold portrayal of teenage turmoil and identity.

The long wait between seasons — more than four years after the Season 2 finale — has only intensified anticipation for the next chapter, which promises to delve deeper into the characters’ struggles, relationships and evolving sense of self as they confront new challenges.