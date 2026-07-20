HBO’s Harry Potter cinematographer calls filming with young cast ‘brutal’ amid strict shooting schedules

Filming HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series has presented a major logistical challenge for its cinematography team, with young cast members required to work within strict limits on their time on set.
Adriano Goldman, the series’ cinematographer, described the production conditions as “brutal” during a recent interview with Andre Pilli, explaining that the crew must work at considerable speed to capture scenes involving the young leads.
“You have to shoot really fast, and the faster you go, the more you compromise quality,” Goldman said. “There’s no way around it, right? Obviously, we have a lot of resources, but it’s brutal. The kids’ screen time is really brutal. So the methodology is very specific. You practically have to pre-shoot all the scenes while they’re in class.”
Goldman said Dominic McLaughlin, who plays Harry Potter, Alastair Stout, who plays Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton, who plays Hermione Granger, are available on set for about “an hour and a half”. During that time, the production is expected to complete “six setups” before the young actors have to leave.
“It’s really hard; you shoot everything out of order, right, because of that kind of scheduling,” Goldman said. “So the process is really complicated, but I’ve done one now.”
The comments offer an insight into the practical demands of adapting J.K. Rowling’s seven-book series for television while working with a predominantly young central cast. Unlike the original film franchise, HBO’s series is expected to devote an entire season to each book, allowing the story to be explored across a considerably longer format.
The new series stars McLaughlin as Harry, Stout as Ron and Stanton as Hermione. It is being developed for HBO by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, who also serves as an executive producer alongside director Mark Mylod. The series is being produced by Warner Bros Television, with Rowling serving as an executive producer.
The production is expected to revisit the wizarding world for a new generation while offering greater scope to explore storylines and characters from the source material. Goldman’s comments underline the complexity of balancing that ambition with the strict working requirements surrounding the young actors at the centre of the series.
With production now underway, the cinematographer’s remarks highlight the unusual scheduling and technical preparation required to bring the new Harry Potter adaptation to the screen.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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