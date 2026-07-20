HBO’s Harry Potter cinematographer calls filming with young cast ‘brutal’ amid strict shooting schedules

Filming HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series has presented a major logistical challenge for its cinematography team, with young cast members required to work within strict limits on their time on set.
Adriano Goldman, the series’ cinematographer, described the production conditions as “brutal” during a recent interview with Andre Pilli, explaining that the crew must work at considerable speed to capture scenes involving the young leads.
“You have to shoot really fast, and the faster you go, the more you compromise quality,” Goldman said. “There’s no way around it, right? Obviously, we have a lot of resources, but it’s brutal. The kids’ screen time is really brutal. So the methodology is very specific. You practically have to pre-shoot all the scenes while they’re in class.”
Goldman said Dominic McLaughlin, who plays Harry Potter, Alastair Stout, who plays Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton, who plays Hermione Granger, are available on set for about “an hour and a half”. During that time, the production is expected to complete “six setups” before the young actors have to leave.
“It’s really hard; you shoot everything out of order, right, because of that kind of scheduling,” Goldman said. “So the process is really complicated, but I’ve done one now.”
The comments offer an insight into the practical demands of adapting J.K. Rowling’s seven-book series for television while working with a predominantly young central cast. Unlike the original film franchise, HBO’s series is expected to devote an entire season to each book, allowing the story to be explored across a considerably longer format.
The new series stars McLaughlin as Harry, Stout as Ron and Stanton as Hermione. It is being developed for HBO by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, who also serves as an executive producer alongside director Mark Mylod. The series is being produced by Warner Bros Television, with Rowling serving as an executive producer.
The production is expected to revisit the wizarding world for a new generation while offering greater scope to explore storylines and characters from the source material. Goldman’s comments underline the complexity of balancing that ambition with the strict working requirements surrounding the young actors at the centre of the series.
With production now underway, the cinematographer’s remarks highlight the unusual scheduling and technical preparation required to bring the new Harry Potter adaptation to the screen.