Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams joins mystery thriller series Yaga with Carrie-Anne Moss

Breakout actor Hudson Williams, best known for his role in the hit Canadian drama Heated Rivalry, has landed his next major television project.

Hudson Williams cast in upcoming mystery thriller ‘Yaga’ The rising star has joined the cast of the upcoming mystery thriller series Yaga, a new original production from Canadian streaming platform Crave, marking another collaboration between the actor and the streamer following the success of his previous show.

The casting announcement was first reported by Variety, confirming that Williams will star alongside established performers Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid and Clark Backo in the genre-blending drama inspired by Slavic folklore.

According to the official announcement, the series reimagines the legend of Baba Yaga — a mysterious figure from Eastern European folklore often depicted as a witch whose nature shifts between villain and guide depending on the story. The new adaptation brings the myth into a contemporary setting, unfolding as a mystery thriller in a small coastal town filled with secrets and unexplained events.

A Major Step After ‘Heated Rivalry’ Williams’ casting in Yaga comes after the critical and commercial success of Heated Rivalry, a Canadian sports romance drama that gained international attention for its storytelling and performances. The series follows rival professional ice hockey players whose intense on-ice competition hides a secret relationship, with Williams portraying Shane Hollander. The show earned strong reviews and became one of Crave’s most successful original titles, later expanding its global reach through international streaming deals.

Industry observers see Yaga as an important next step for the actor, representing his first major leading role outside the hockey drama that launched his wider recognition. Reports note that Williams continues to build momentum with multiple upcoming projects, signalling his transition from breakout performer to established television lead.

What ‘Yaga’ Is About The eight-episode series is written and executive produced by playwright Kat Sandler, based on her acclaimed stage production. Production is already underway, with Front Street Pictures and Blink49 Studios producing the show in partnership with Crave.

In the story, Williams will play Henry Park, the heir to a powerful fishery who mysteriously disappears, setting off a complex investigation. Noah Reid portrays a private investigator drawn into the case, while Clark Backo appears as a local detective. Carrie-Anne Moss plays a university professor connected to the unfolding mystery, placing the characters at the centre of a narrative involving hidden identities, ancient myth and psychological tension.

The series also represents a milestone for the platform itself, as Yaga is described as Crave’s first half-hour original drama — part of Bell Media’s broader strategy to expand premium scripted content and experiment with genre storytelling.

Sandler, who serves as writer and showrunner, described the project as a modern reinterpretation of myth through a contemporary lens. In a statement released alongside the casting news, the creative team emphasised the show’s mix of mystery, dark humour and feminist themes, positioning Baba Yaga not merely as folklore but as a complex antihero figure suited to modern storytelling.

Directors David Frazee and Rachel Talalay are co-directing the series, with filming currently underway in Canada. International distribution will be handled globally through Bell Media’s Sphere Abacus division, although a confirmed U.S. streaming partner has yet to be announced.

For Williams, the new role signals continued trust from Crave, which helped launch his career into the global spotlight. His performance in Heated Rivalry drew praise for emotional depth and on-screen chemistry, helping the series develop a strong fan following across multiple markets.