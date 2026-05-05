Heidi Klum breaks the internet as living statue at Met Gala 2026: 'Statue of Liberty’ | Watch

Heidi Klum is back in the news! This time for her Met Gala 2026 look, not Halloween. Klum showed up at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City as stone cold. Going with the night's theme, "Costume Art", she turned up a real-life statue.
In pictures and videos from the event, Heidi Klum looks barely recognisable. She opted for a custom by Mike Marino look. She kept the cameras clicking as she posed on the iconic stairs.
Her look has left the internet divided.
Reacting to Heidi Klum's statue look from Met, a user wrote, "What is this??? Everyone else looks like they’re headed to an elegant evening and she looks like the plaster cast of the Statue of Liberty (sic)."
"She always goes overboard every other MET (sic)," commented another.
One said, "She arrived and left else competing for second place, it's on fiireee (sic)."
But, yet another argued, "Is it status or statue of LIBERTY. Someone should help pls. Btw she understood the assignment (sic)."
Someone else reacted, saying, "A+ for the effort. This is actually insane. Top tier inspiration (sic)."
A different user differed, "This isn’t a Met Gala look… this is “museum exhibit that came to life and forgot to go back”.
The designer decoded her antique plaster-coloured ensemble. Reportedly, it is inspired by classical works like the Veiled Christ by Giuseppe Sammartino of 1753, and the Veiled Vestal by Raffaele Monti in 1847.
"The result is a dress that blurs the line between sculpture and fashion," read the official press release, as reported by E! News. It is said to be "rooted in traditional garment-making, but elevated through texture, technique and illusion."