Hollywood actor Sienna Miller is pregnant with her third child, reveals baby bump at 2025 Fashion Awards

Actor Sienna Miller has quietly been preparing for a new chapter, and the reason is now clear. At the 2025 Fashion Awards red carpet, she stepped out in a sheer boho-inspired gown and publicly confirmed she is expecting her third child — her second with partner Oli Green.

Actor Sienna Miller expecting her third child Her appearance stunned fans and fashion critics alike. The gown — look 37 from Givenchy’s Spring 2026 collection by designer Sarah Burton — mixed early-2000s nostalgia with a free-spirited, ethereal vibe, subtly highlighting her baby bump.

The styling echoed Miller’s long-standing boho aesthetic, blending timeless glamour with a warm, personal touch.

Sienna Miller dropped jaws in her new look at the 2025 Fashion Awards.

The pregnancy now revealed at the Fashion Awards comes after a period in which Miller kept a relatively low public profile — a decision that many assumed was about retreating from fame.

Instead, it appears she was preparing for expansion of her family. The red carpet reveal was not only a stylish moment, but also a way to share personal joy with the world on her own terms.

Who is Sienna Miller? Sienna Miller, an actor, began her career as a model — appearing in high-fashion publications and even the 2003 Pirelli Calendar — before transitioning to acting around 1999. Her early film breakthroughs came with roles in ‘Layer Cake’ and ‘Alfie’ (both 2004).

She gained wider acclaim with roles in ‘Factory Girl’ (2006), where she portrayed socialite Edie Sedgwick, and ‘The Edge of Love’ (2008). Over the years, she has balanced a mix of independent films and mainstream projects while earning attention for her distinctive style and candid public persona.

She had her first child — a daughter named Marlowe Sturridge — in July 2012 with her former partner Tom Sturridge.

In more recent years, she’s been in a relationship with Oli Green, a model-actor, since early 2022. The couple welcomed a child together in early 2024 — and now she’s expecting another baby, marking a growing family amid her enduring career.

Miller has spoken openly in past interviews about turning 40, freezing her eggs, and the social pressure she felt about motherhood. She has said that after reaching 40, she felt more at peace with letting her body’s timing take its course.