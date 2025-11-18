Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on receiving honorary Oscar at 16th Governors Award: ‘Making films is…’

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was presented the Academy Honorary Award, also called an honorary Oscar, at the 16th Governors Awards on Sunday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, Variety reported. The 63-year-old actor is a four-time Oscar nominee.

The award was presented by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is collaborating with Cruise on a movie slated for release in October 2026, Variety reported. The superstar actor delivered a speech in which he spoke about his love for movies.

Tom Cruise’s emotional Oscar speech “The cinema takes me around the world,” he said, as per Variety. “It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. ... And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

Apart from Cruise, choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas also received an honorary Oscar. Dolly Parton was the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, although she was unable to attend the event due to health issues.

The Governors Awards The Governors Awards are also organised by the Academy, the same group that is behind the Oscars. They are conferred by the Academy's Board of Governors. The ceremony is not televised and is not as elaborate as the Oscars, but it carries a sense of gravitas.

There are three main categories of awards presented at this ceremony, according to the official Academy website. These are: the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award. The last one is counted as an Oscar.

The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award is given to a producer with a great track record of movies. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is presented to individuals in the film industry who demonstrate exceptional humanitarian efforts. Lastly, the Honorary Award is a lifetime achievement award for individuals who have been active in the entertainment industry for a considerable period.

FAQs Which award did Tom Cruise receive? The veteran actor received an honorary Oscar.

What are the Governors' Awards? These awards are presented by the Academy's Board of Governors.