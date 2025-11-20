‘Homeless’ Kevin Spacey waits for Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino to restore his Hollywood career

Kevin Spacey is effectively homeless after years of turmoil around assault allegations. He has revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that he lives in hotels or rented places as he follows whatever work he can find.

The Hollywood actor recently performed at a luxury nightclub in Cyprus. Visitors paid up to $1,400 (nearly ₹1.25 lakh) for each ticket to witness the performance.

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain,” the House of Cards actor said.

His finances are strained because his income has collapsed. His expenses, yet, continued without pause. While he never reached bankruptcy, he came close in spirit.

“In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again,” he told The Telegraph.

Kevin Spacey once lived comfortably in Baltimore. He was considered one of the legends in Hollywood. He could cherry-pick work to do. But, everything changed in 2017.

The Se7en actor faced serious allegations that reshaped his life and career. The first claim came from Anthony Rapp. He said Spacey had made an advance toward him when he was 14.

More people spoke up. He was removed from House of Cards, and the final season was shot without him even though he played the protagonist in the series.

Legal cases followed in the US and the UK. Spacey denied criminal wrongdoing, while admitting to poor choices. The courts later cleared him of the criminal charges. Still, work dried up fast, and his public image collapsed. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Spacey's net worth stands at $2 million (nearly ₹18 crore).

Who'll restore Kevin Spacey's Hollywood career? Kevin Spacey argues that his “cancellation” is similar to the Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s. At that time, writers and actors were punished for alleged communist links even if they were innocent.

The actor named screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who had to work under fake names until filmmaker Otto Preminger hired him for Spartacus.

Spacey believes the blacklist ended because powerful people, such as Kirk Douglas, took a stand. He now thinks his own situation will change in the same way.

If major directors like Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino decide to offer him work, he believes the stigma around him will disappear. He calls it a moment he expects and hopes for.