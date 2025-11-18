Hours before Wicked: For Good’s NYC event, Cynthia Erivo loses her voice and steps back from interviews

Cynthia Erivo fell ill on November 17, just ahead of the New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good, People magazine reported. The actor, who plays Elphaba, lost her voice hours before the event, forcing a last-minute shift in the studio’s promotional plans.

What happened at the NYC event? Universal Studios issued a short statement confirming the situation. The note said Erivo “is not feeling well and has lost her voice”. The timing came at the end of a heavy travel stretch for her.

She had been moving between São Paulo, London, Paris and Singapore in the weeks leading up to the premiere. “We have come through some s**t,” she told Variety. “I mean, f*** even this last week, let’s be honest.”

A day before New York, she attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

Both Erivo and Ariana Grande still appeared for photographs at the event, but skipped red-carpet interviews. They kept interactions limited, relying on brief waves and posed for shots. Their absence from press lines leaves a gap heading into release week.

Impact on release week The film is all set for release on November 21, only four days after the New York premiere. The missed media time lands during what is normally the franchise’s most visible push. Still, studio projections remain strong.

Grande has had her own disruptions on this tour - she missed the Brazil premiere because of a plane issue. In Singapore, an aggressive fan confronted her before security intervened, with Erivo stepping in.

Red94 reported that director Jon M. Chu and cast members including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang and Ethan Slater are expected to continue interviews this week.

Film details Wicked: For Good picks up after the first part, with Elphaba living in hiding while Glinda rises as Emerald City’s public figure. Two new Stephen Schwartz songs, “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble,” feature prominently. Universal is handling distribution for the project.

Will Erivo recover in time? Voice-loss cases typically resolve with rest over several days. Erivo’s symptoms started 17 November, giving her a narrow window before opening day. Insiders told Red94 that she is likely to recover but may follow restricted-voice guidance for a short period.

For fans, Erivo’s condition matters because her performance has been central to the film’s awards conversation and to the on-screen chemistry driving the franchise.

FAQs Why did Cynthia Erivo skip interviews at the Wicked NYC premiere? She lost her voice hours before the event, and the studio confirmed she was unwell.

Did Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the premiere? Yes, both appeared for photos but avoided interviews and extended interactions.