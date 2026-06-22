House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 stuns, leaves fan reeling after The Battle of the Gullet: ‘Absolute cinema’

House of the Dragon Season 3 marked its much-awaited debut with glorious reviews from the fans. The new season is off to a promising start as Episode 1 has been labelled as one of the greatest season premieres adapted from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood.
Reacting to the opening episode, a user took to X and wrote, “One episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 was enough to erase the trauma of Season 2. Masterclass!”
Another posted, “Season 3 of House of the Dragon will be in the top 3 of Game of Thrones Universe seasons. What a first episode. Wow.”
One reviewed the show, criticising the onscreen kiss and wrote, “I’ve Just finished watching Episode 1 of House of the Dragon Season 3 and wow, everything was perfect. The Battle of the Gullet was absolute cinema. Every character absolutely delivered. The only scene that made me uncomfortable was that Aemond and Alicent kiss (sic).”
Someone else added, “My whole body has been stressed watching episode 1 of Season 3 House of the Dragon ! WHAT AN AMAZING SHOW ! I can’t wait another week JACE ! I CANNOT! (sic)”
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Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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