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House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 stuns, leaves fan reeling after The Battle of the Gullet: ‘Absolute cinema’

House of the Dragon Season 3 premiered on HBO and JioHotstar. Netizens reviews are now out. Here's what you need to know before watching the first episode.

Sneha Biswas
Updated22 Jun 2026, 09:05 AM IST
House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 streaming on HBO and JioHotstar.
House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 streaming on HBO and JioHotstar.(X)
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House of the Dragon Season 3 marked its much-awaited debut with glorious reviews from the fans. The new season is off to a promising start as Episode 1 has been labelled as one of the greatest season premieres adapted from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood.

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House of the Dragon Season 3 review on X

Reacting to the opening episode, a user took to X and wrote, “One episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 was enough to erase the trauma of Season 2. Masterclass!”

Another posted, “Season 3 of House of the Dragon will be in the top 3 of Game of Thrones Universe seasons. What a first episode. Wow.”

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One reviewed the show, criticising the onscreen kiss and wrote, “I’ve Just finished watching Episode 1 of House of the Dragon Season 3 and wow, everything was perfect. The Battle of the Gullet was absolute cinema. Every character absolutely delivered. The only scene that made me uncomfortable was that Aemond and Alicent kiss (sic).”

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Someone else added, “My whole body has been stressed watching episode 1 of Season 3 House of the Dragon ! WHAT AN AMAZING SHOW ! I can’t wait another week JACE ! I CANNOT! (sic)”

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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