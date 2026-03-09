How is Rihanna after gunshots fired outside her Beverly Hills house? Arrest made

First arrest has been made after multiple rounds of gunshots were fired towards singer, entrepreneur Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ, the singer was inside the property when the incident took place. Police took a woman into custody on Sunday afternoon as firing was made from her vehicle.

Police arrests after firing at Rihanna's house Quoting law enforcement sources, TMZ reported that the arrested was a female around age 30. Reportedly, she drove up near the Diamonds singer's house and launched shots at the house.

The motivation behind the incident remains unclear.

Rihanna safe While there has been no official update from Rihanna, she appears to be safe as no injuries have been reported in the incident, according to the LA Times.

Shooting at Rihanna's house Los Angeles police reportedly responded to the report of the shooting at 1:21 pm on Sunday.

According to the LA Times, LAPD radio dispatch suggests that “approximately 10 shots” were fired at the residence from the car across the street from the gate. One of the bullets penetrated a wall of the mansion, reported The Times.

Suspect who fired at Rihanna's house The vehicle has been identified as a white Tesla, which later fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive, added the report about dispatch audio.

As police looked for the vehicle, several details were shared over the radio. Reportedly, the suspect had braids, wore a cream-colored blouse, and her car was dirty on the bottom. Officers could locate the vehicle as they followed it to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks.

Authorities made their first arrest around 30 minutes after the 911 call, as per the radio correspondence reviewed by The Times.

The pop star is said to live in a colonial-style mansion in the Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills. She shared her home with her longtime partner, ASAP Rocky and their kids.

While Rihanna was home, it isn't known if the rapper and their three young children were also present with her.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were parents to two sons-- RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023. They also welcomed their daughter Rocki last year.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched after the firing incident. More details are awaited.

All about Rihanna's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills According to Variety’s real-estate vertical Dirt, Rihanna purchased the Beverly Hills mansion for around $13.8 million in 2021.

The sprawling estate is said to boast five bedrooms and seven bathrooms on the 0.5-acre property. In addition, the almost 8,000 square feet of living space includes spacious living and family areas. Other amenities at the property reportedly include a gym, an open central courtyard with an al fresco terrace, a spa, a firepit and a pool.