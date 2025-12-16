Howard Stern announces new contract with SiriusXM for three more years

Veteran radio host Howard Stern has renewed his contract with SiriusXM Holdings for an additional three years, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding the future of one of satellite radio’s most influential programmes.

The renewal ensures that Stern, now 71, remains a flagship on-air personality for the satellite radio giant. Widely regarded as one of the most successful and controversial broadcasters in modern radio history, Stern continues to be a central pillar of SiriusXM’s premium subscription strategy as the company navigates an increasingly competitive audio landscape.

While the financial terms of the new agreement were not disclosed, Stern has long been one of SiriusXM’s most expensive talents. His previous contract renewal in 2020 was widely reported to be worth up to $600 million, reinforcing his status as one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world.

Stern has frequently appeared on Forbes lists tracking top-earning media figures, reflecting both his commercial value and enduring audience appeal.

Executives at SiriusXM have consistently cited Stern as a cornerstone of the company’s business model. His presence has been credited with helping the platform attract and retain subscribers, particularly at moments when competition from streaming services, podcasts and on-demand audio platforms has intensified.

With rivals such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube investing heavily in exclusive content and celebrity-led shows, retaining a long-standing, loyal listenership has become increasingly vital for satellite radio.

Stern originally joined SiriusXM in 2006, marking a transformative moment for both his career and the company. At the time, he left terrestrial radio following repeated clashes with the US Federal Communications Commission, which had fined his former employers millions of dollars over what regulators deemed indecent content.

The move to satellite radio freed Stern from traditional broadcast restrictions, allowing him to reshape his programme with fewer content limitations — a shift that proved instrumental in SiriusXM’s early growth.

What's in it for SiriusXM? For SiriusXM, securing Stern’s continued presence offers stability at a time of transition. The company has been adapting its business amid slower subscriber growth, rising costs and competition from free or lower-cost digital audio platforms.

Stern’s loyal audience remains one of the strongest draws for long-term subscribers willing to pay for exclusive content.

A career built on controversy and reinvention Often labelled a “shock jock”, Stern built his reputation in the 1980s and 1990s through provocative humour, explicit conversations and a confrontational on-air persona.

His shows frequently drew criticism from advocacy groups and regulators, but they also attracted massive audiences, turning Stern into a cultural phenomenon and a symbol of free-speech debates in American broadcasting.

Over time, however, Stern’s on-air style has evolved. In recent years, The Howard Stern Show has focused more heavily on long-form celebrity interviews, mental health discussions and reflective conversations, earning praise from critics who once dismissed his work as purely sensationalist.

High-profile interviews with figures such as Bruce Springsteen, Hillary Clinton, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga have underscored this transformation, broadening Stern’s appeal beyond his original fan base.

Despite this shift, controversy has never been far away. Stern has faced criticism over past segments and remarks, some of which he has publicly addressed and distanced himself from, acknowledging changes in social attitudes and his own personal growth.

These debates have periodically resurfaced, particularly as older clips circulate online in the age of social media.

With this new deal in place, uncertainty over the future of The Howard Stern Show has been eased — at least for the next three years — reinforcing Stern’s enduring role at the heart of SiriusXM’s programming strategy.