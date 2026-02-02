In Pics | Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Hailey, Kehlani and more flaunt “ICE out” pins at the Grammys 2026

Grammy Awards 2026 was held on Sunday. The star-studded event saw several singers, rappers and celebs arriving in their best looks. Amid this, celebrities like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Finneas, Kehlani and songwriter Amy Allen donned the “ICE out” pins, sending a strong message from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

“ICE out” pins at Grammys The bold accessory comes amid the Donald Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign in Minneapolis, forcing artists to take sides against immigration crackdowns.

Kehlani accepts the award for best R&B performance for 'Folded' during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kehlani opted for a stunning-looking black sheer evening gown. The highlight of her outfit was the pin. While accepted the Grammy for best R&B performance (“Folded”), she said “f*** ICE” in her acceptance speech and urged others “to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now.”

Justin Bieber arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.AP/PTI(AP02_02_2026_000008A)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrived in matching outfits. The Peaches singer paired his pin with a baggy all-black Balenciaga suit and a beaded necklace. Hailey, his wife, wore a strapless black dress with a sheer skirt, and a diamond choker with matching earnings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Billie Eilish showed up in an all-black look. She wore a suit-inspired jacket with a tie, shorts, knee-high socks. She finished off the look with heels and of course, her “ICE Out” pin. She was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Wildflower".

Amy Allen accepts the award for songwriter of the year, non‑classical during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Amy Allen won Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical during the 2026 Grammys Premiere Ceremony. At the ceremony, she arrived in a lace dress with her ‘ICE out’ pin.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Bad Bunny on Sunday ditched the pin but delivered a powerful message against the immigration crackdowns in the US. During his acceptance speech for the Grammy Award for Best Musica Urbana Album, he said, “Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ‘ICE out’.”

“We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens; we are humans and we are Americans,” he added.

Joni Mitchell, who won the award for Best Historical Album, was seen with the ICE OUT pin while accepting her award on stage.

Headline Planet reported that singer Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted at a Grammys-related event, sporting an “ICE out” pin.

Earlier, several celebrities from the industry wore the “ICE Out” pins at the Golden Globes and the Sundance Film Festival, bringing attention to ICE brutality in Minneapolis after the death of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Meanwhile, Grammys also saw attendance from celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Teyana Taylor, Addison Rae, Tyla, Doechii, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim and others.