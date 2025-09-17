Inside Robert Redford's love for Utah, where he spent his final days surrounded by family

Robert Redford died on Tuesday, September 16, at his home near Provo, Utah. He was 89. Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed to People that the actor “passed away at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah - the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved”. Redford, born in Santa Monica and raised in Los Angeles’ Van Nuys neighborhood, had long called Utah his refuge.

As per People, Redford first came to the state in 1961 after marrying his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, a Utah native. The couple bought two acres of land in Provo Canyon, where they raised four children: Scott, Shauna, James, and Amy. Scott died as an infant in 1959, and James passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

For Redford, Utah offered honesty that he felt Hollywood lacked. In 1978, he told Rocky Mountain Magazine, “It doesn’t invite you in and then kick you in the shins.” Nearly three decades later, he echoed those feelings to The Salt Lake Tribune, saying there had “never been magic” for him in Hollywood.

Building Sundance and shaping film culture In 1969, Redford bought the Timp Haven ski resort in the Wasatch Mountains. He renamed it Sundance Mountain Resort, after his iconic role in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. In 2020, Redford sold the resort to Broadreach Capital Partners and Cedar Capital Partners. He admitted at the time to The Salt Lake Tribune that the property had become “a lot of weight for me to be carrying around”.

A life anchored in the mountains Beyond Sundance, Redford’s ties to Utah deepened with his personal life. He met his second wife, German artist Sibylle Szaggars, at the resort in 1996. They married in Hamburg in 2009. That same year, he bought a 30-acre ranch in Charleston, Utah, named after his 1998 film The Horse Whisperer, reports People.

Redford and Szaggars used the property for horses and family gatherings until 2021, when they sold it to focus on their Provo Canyon home. “For the last 25 years, my family and I have loved and embraced this ranch,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

His life in Utah stretched far beyond acting. Redford carved out a cultural and environmental legacy in the mountains he chose over Hollywood, right up until the end.

