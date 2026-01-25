Inside the Beckham wedding drama: DJ reveals Marc Anthony-Victoria’s dance moment that left Nicola in tears

A moment at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s April 2022 wedding has resurfaced in the media after DJ Fat Tony publicly shared his account of an awkward dance that reportedly left the bride in tears and sparked family tensions.

DJ Fat Tony shares what happened at Brooklyn-Nicola's wedding The DJ, who performed at the welcome party, wedding and Sunday brunch, spoke about the incident on the ITV show This Morning, explaining what unfolded when Marc Anthony — a friend of the Beckham family who was performing that night — called Brooklyn onto the stage.

According to Tony, everyone expected Brooklyn to be joined by his new wife, Nicola, for the couple’s first dance. Instead, Marc Anthony asked “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come onto the stage — and then named Victoria Beckham.

At that moment, Brooklyn was caught off-guard and reportedly “devastated” because he thought his planned dance with Nicola was about to begin. Nicola then left the room “crying her eyes out,” the DJ said, as Brooklyn stood on stage with his mother.

Tony described the ensuing dance as “a Latin thing,” with Marc Anthony encouraging Brooklyn to “put your hands on your mother’s hips.” While he noted that the moves themselves were not overtly inappropriate for a dance floor, he stressed that it was the timing and context that made it uncomfortable for the couple and their guests. “The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room,” he said.

Brooklyn later addressed the moment in a series of Instagram posts, describing it as a situation where his mother “hijacked” the first dance he had planned with Nicola. He wrote that the dance — which had been scheduled weeks in advance — was replaced without warning, leaving him feeling “uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.” He also said the experience contributed to a broader rift with his parents.

The DJ has supported Brooklyn’s right to frame the event as inappropriate from his point of view, emphasising that “if he feels that it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate and awkward.” Tony highlighted that misconceptions about the dance moves have circulated, but he insisted that it was the context — not any provocative choreography — that caused upset.

Reports from several outlets have noted that the awkward moment became a topic of conversation at the wedding brunch the following morning, with guests still discussing the incident long after the reception had ended. Many found the situation uncomfortable, partly because the first dance at a wedding is traditionally a private romantic moment for the newlyweds.

Media coverage surrounding the incident has varied. Some reports focus on the emotional impact on Nicola and Brooklyn, while others suggest it was a misunderstanding or a misguided attempt at a light-hearted moment by Marc Anthony. A Page Six article described it as “inappropriate” behaviour by Victoria, while other commentary has noted that the dance was culturally a common Latin style and could have been interpreted differently.

The fallout from the dance has also become tied to ongoing family tensions between Brooklyn, Nicola and Victoria Beckham. In recent weeks, Brooklyn has accused his parents of broader patterns of disrespect and has publicly stated that he does not intend to reconcile with them, a claim that has drawn significant public interest and commentary.

