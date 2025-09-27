Is ‘House of Guinness’ a true story? Find out what’s fictional in the famous new Netflix British historical drama

House of Guinness, the eight-part miniseries premiered on Netflix on September 25 and has been making waves online ever since. Created by Steven Knight, the British historical drama is based on the children of Benjamin Guinness, the grandson of the founder of the Guinness brewery.

Set in the 1860s Dublin, it follows siblings Arthur, Edward, Anne and Benjamin in the aftermath of their father's death. Guinness heiress Ivana Lowell was the one who proposed a TV show based on her family. This idea came to her while she was watching Downton Abbey six years ago. “Our family history was a lot juicier and more interesting than this — plus it was all true,” Ivana Lowell said in an interview with BBC.

Is ‘House of Guinness’ a true story? Although House of Guinness isn’t a documentary, the show centred on the Guinness siblings is rooted in history. Steven Knight was inspired by Lowell’s stories and hence created the acclaimed web series.

Let's find out what’s true and what’s fictional in the new Netflix series

Reflecting on how he got inspired by Ivana Lowell's real life narrative, Steven Knight said, “Ivana is an absolute mine of information and untold stories about the family going back years,” BBC reported. He added, “Meeting her was the best bit of research imaginable because you didn’t just get the stories, you got the [family] confidence, and the spirit and the slight madness.”

Notably, the plot features historical facts but blends it with fictionalised drama. According to Steven Knight, Lowell’s stories served as “stepping stones” to “fill in the gaps” of the plot as revealed during Netflix’s Tudum.

Watch House of Guinness trailer here:

The trailer's description states, “Dublin, 1868. The Guinness family patriarch is dead, and his four children — each with dark secrets to hide — hold the brewery's fate in their hands.”

The narrative follows the events after Benjamin Guinness’s death in May 1868. As per Irish Emigration Museum, most of what the characters pursue and accomplish in the series is historically accurate.

After Benjamin Guinness’s death Arthur and Edward were given joint control of the brewery, in accordance with their father’s will. Anne she was financially “provided for through her dowry” but was not left any ownership of the brewery. Compared with his older brothers, the youngest brother Benjamin inherited fewer shares of Guinness brewery.

In an interview with Radio Times, Steven Knight revealed, “These people are real people. The events, the main events, the major events that are documented are real."

Fictional characters in House of Guinness About the drama and several fictional characters outside the immediate family, he said, “The in between... it’s very difficult to get opinion or nuance in terms of the character. So those are the things that you have to, as a dramatist, you have to create and create who the characters are, why they made those decisions.”