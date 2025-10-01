Is Keith Urban dating ‘another woman’ amid divorce from a ‘devastated’ Nicole Kidman? Here’s all we know

Is Keith Urban already dating another woman? After Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from the country singer and songwriter, TMZ reports that the Somebody Like You hitmaker is “with another woman.” Here is all you need to know.

Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday in a Tennessee court, citing irreconcilable differences in her marriage to Urban. According to multiple sources TMZ spoke with, Urban’s relationship with another woman has reportedly left the Babygirl star shocked.

Is Keith Urban seeing a younger woman? Sources connected to Nicole Kidman have told the news outlet that “all the signs point to the fact [that] Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it”.

Another source confirmed with TMZ that Urban’s relationship status was an open secret to Kidman’s and the singer’s circles. “It's all over Nashville,” they said. However, the identity of Keith Urban’s new girlfriend remains under wraps.

Nicole Kidman feels ‘betrayed’ Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman tied the knot in June 2006. They share two daughters: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. TMZ earlier reported that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had been living apart “since the beginning of summer”.

According to a report by Page Six, Nicole feels “devastated” as her marriage to Keith Urban ends. “She feels betrayed. She feels really upset,” a source told the outlet.

According to Men’s Journal, Keith Urban dated supermodel Niki Taylor for two years. Earlier this year, on the Q With Tom Power podcast, Keith Urban revealed that an ex-girlfriend inspired his hit song Somebody Like You.

