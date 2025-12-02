Is Miley Cyrus engaged to Maxx Morando? Rumours surface after singer spotted with diamond ring—what we know

Pop music singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus may soon be getting married, with reports suggesting that she is engaged to her long-time partner and musician Maxx Morando.

Advertisement

Rumours about Miley's engagement and wedding started doing the rounds on the internet after the 33-year-old stepped out to attend the world premiere of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles on Monday, 1 December.

Image showing the diamond ring on Miley Cyrus' left hand.

As she posed for photos with 27-year-old Morando, people couldn't help but notice Miley sporting a diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand.

Advertisement

As rumours about Miley and Maxx's engagement spread online, PEOPLE, citing sources, confirmed that the 33-year-old was indeed engaged.

Miley's camp, however, have yet to confirm or deny the report. Morando, too, has not commented.

However, the singer-songwriter did put out a telltale sign on her Instagram, sharing photos of attending the premiere with Morando and writing, “Baby, when we dream we dream as one. ❤️ #AvatarFireAndAsh (sic).”

That said, it should be noted that the caption used by Miley could also be (and very likely is) a reference to her new song Dream As One.

Advertisement

Miley and Maxx's romance The Hannah Montana star soft-launched her romance with Liily drummer Morando in December 2021, when the duo were seen at Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles.

At the time, she had also a photo of herself with Morando on Instagram.

However, since then, the couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye, dropping few updates in the four years that have passed.

That said, Miley did confirm to British Vogue back in 2023 that they were dating, and even opened up about how they met.

Also Read | Dave Coulier diagnosed with tongue cancer months after non-hodgkin lymphoma

“Well, it was [a] blind [date] for me and not really for him,” she said a couple of years back, adding, “I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.”

Advertisement