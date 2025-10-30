Is Tobey Maguire making a comeback in Spider-Man 4? Internet buzzing with rumours — what we know

The Spider-Man multiverse may have one more surprise in store for fans. Decades after Tobey Maguire first donned the iconic red-and-blue suit in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, the character could make a comeback — if a recent hint by Hollywood screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is anything to go by.

Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman: Part II, recently sparked fan frenzy on social media after revealing his interest in writing Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire returning as Peter Parker. Responding to a fan’s query on X (formerly Twitter), Tomlin wrote, “Honestly, right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father.”

He added that he was drawn to the idea of an older, more mature Peter Parker: “Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last eight films.”

The post reignited hopes among fans who have long wanted to see Maguire reprise his role in a standalone film, especially after his crowd-pleasing reunion with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The film brought together three generations of Peter Parkers from different universes, creating one of the biggest cinematic moments in Marvel history.

When another fan followed up over the weekend asking if there had been “any movement” on the idea, Tomlin offered a cryptic but optimistic response: “Slow and steady wins the race… There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”

While nothing is confirmed, Tomlin’s comments have reignited speculation about a possible continuation of Raimi’s beloved trilogy.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland will return as the MCU’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release on July 31, 2026. The actor had earlier teased that the upcoming film will serve as a “fresh start” for his version of Peter Parker following the events of No Way Home.