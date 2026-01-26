Is Travis Scott a part of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey? Netizens wonder ‘is this a joke’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan left fans excited with the trailer release of his upcoming film, The Odyssey. Netizens were particularly surprised after spotting rapper Travis Scott, or someone resembling him, in the trailer. The trailer was unveiled during the AFC Championship game on January 25, hinting at Scott’s possible casting in the film.

Travis Scott spotted in The Odyssey trailer? In the trailer, Travis Scott appears to be in a scene between Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland. However, it is not known if he is set to play a special cameo or a key role in the film.

Watch:

While makers are yet to officially confirm Scott in the cast, multiple US reports confirmed the individual as the Sicko Mode singer.

As glimpses of Scott from the trailer have now gone viral on social media, netizens shared mixed reactions to the casting.

Reacting to it, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “What da hell is going on in Hollywood man.” Another added, “This can't be real. Are you kidding lol?

Referring to Scott in WrestleMania last year, one more commented, "Is he gonna ruin this like he did Cena vs. Cody at Mania?"

Someone else shared, “I might boycott this movie now.”

On Reddit, the trailer has sparked a debate with mostly users expressing their confusion over Travis Scott's role. Adding to the comment section of a post which read, ‘Thoughts on Travis Scott joining the cast of The Odyssey?’, a user wrote, “This… isn’t a joke? Lol”

“Wow everyone really is in this movie,” said a different one.

Yet another said sarcastically, “This makes sense, Travis Scott has a history of leading crowds of people to their deaths.”

While someone called it a “Horrible decision from Nolan,” one more commented, “This a joke?”

One of them also pointed out, “From the start this movie has felt like it would either be a masterpiece or a dumpster fire, but I wasn’t sure which was more likely. Now I feel like it’s leaning towards the latter… No offense to Travis Scott, but I’m not a fan of this whole ’hiring celebrities with no acting experience solely for name recognition’ thing. I would’ve thought Nolan films were above needing that kind of thing, but maybe not.”

Also Read | 2 million feet of film used, says Nolan as world gets first look at The Odyssey

For the unversed, Travis Scott and Christopher Nolan previously collaborated. Scott’s song The Plan was the theme for Nolan’s Tenet.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

