Is Young Bleed alive? Family shares update on rapper’s critical condition after death hoax

Young Bleed, a prominent Southern hip-hop artist, is in critical condition in ICU after a medical emergency, sparking rumors of his death. His sister confirmed he is alive but requested privacy for the family during this difficult time, following widespread concern from fans.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published29 Oct 2025, 01:49 AM IST
Rapper Young Bleed in currently in the ICU.
Rapper Young Bleed in currently in the ICU. (Spotify)

Fans of rapper Young Bleed have been left shocked and concerned after news emerged that the Louisiana-born artist is currently in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) following a major medical emergency.

Rapper Young Bleed admitted to ICU after a major medical emergency

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Glenn Clifton Jr, was the subject of widespread online rumours claiming that he had died — prompting his family to step forward and set the record straight.

According to his sister Tedra Johnson-Spears, Young Bleed is alive but remains in serious condition. She issued a heartfelt statement on social media, clarifying the misinformation and requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time.

“This will be my first and last post,” she wrote. “We are receiving a tremendous amount of calls about my big brother Glenn, Tank, Young Bleed. If you have not called his mother personally, please do not post about him. Our family asks that you respect our privacy and hold all calls and texts at this time. He is still currently in ICU and his mother asked if you all would respect her wishes and not make any RIP posts.”

Rumours of the rapper’s death began circulating online on Monday, leading to an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians across social media platforms. Hundreds of posts mourned the apparent loss of the My Balls and My Word artist, but the claims were quickly debunked after the statement from his sister and representatives.

Despite this clarification, the exact cause of his medical emergency has not been revealed, and no further health updates have been shared by his family or management team.

The timing of the incident has added to fans’ concern, as it came just a day after Young Bleed reportedly performed at ComplexCon at the Las Vegas Convention Center over the weekend. The sudden nature of his illness has left followers stunned, with many sending prayers and messages of support online.

Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Young Bleed rose to fame in the late 1990s with his debut album My Balls and My Word, released under No Limit Records. The record achieved platinum status and cemented his reputation as a leading voice in Southern hip-hop. Known for his deep storytelling style and smooth flow, he went on to collaborate with artists including Master P and C-Loc, earning lasting respect within the rap community.

 
 
