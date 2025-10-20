‘Clever, cinematic’: Jacob Elordi gushes about Euphoria Season 3 at Academy Museum Gala

Jacob Elordi is offering fans a tantalising glimpse into Euphoria’s much-anticipated third season — and from the sounds of it, audiences are in for something visually striking and deeply original.

Jacob Elordi on Euphoria's third season Speaking on the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, the actor, best known for his role as the troubled Nate Jacobs, revealed that working on the new season felt like breaking new ground.

“It was incredible, man,” Elordi said. “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

He credited Euphoria creator Sam Levinson with crafting something extraordinary. “Sam constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it,” he added.

Still, even with his leading role, Elordi confessed that he doesn’t have the full picture of what unfolds this season.

Does Jacob Elordi know anything about the plotline of Euphoria Season 3? “Everybody shoots at different storylines,” he explained. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

The actor also took the opportunity to correct a recent misunderstanding that spread online, clarifying that Season 3 wasn’t entirely filmed in VistaVision. “I did not say that, that is not true,” Elordi said with a laugh. “It’s shot on a lot of different kinds of film and it’s beautiful.”

More about Euphoria Season 3 The third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about television events of 2025. Alongside Elordi, the core cast — including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Eric Dane — will return.

They’ll be joined by a slew of newcomers, such as Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Trisha Paytas, and Eli Roth, expanding the Euphoria universe with a mix of familiar faces and fresh energy.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, Elordi’s enthusiasm hints that Euphoria Season 3 will continue to push creative and emotional boundaries — with the kind of style, substance, and cinematic flair that’s become the show’s signature.