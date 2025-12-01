James Cameron calls it ‘horrifying’ as AI can replace actor: ‘They can make up performance with a text prompt’

Filmmaker James Cameron set the record straight regarding the use of generative AI in the filmmaking business. During a recent interview, he shared how people thought that he would use computer graphics and replace actors during the making of his 2005 film, Avatar.

In an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, The Terminator director called the use of generative AI ‘horrifying.’

He said, “For years, there was this sense that, ‘Oh, they’re doing something strange with computers and they’re replacing actors,’ when in fact, once you really drill down and you see what we’re doing, it’s a celebration of the actor-director moment.”

James Cameron on AI use in filmmaking Talking about the coming of generative AI in films, Cameron asserted his stance.

“Now, go to the other end of the spectrum, and you’ve got generative AI, where they can make up a character,” James Cameron said. “They can make up an actor. They can make up a performance from scratch with a text prompt. It’s like, no. That’s horrifying to me. That’s the opposite. That’s exactly what we’re not doing.”

Tilly Norwood Earlier this year, comedian and producer Eline Van der Velden unveiled AI performer Tilly Norwood at the Zurich Summit. One of its kind, Norwood reportedly received interest from multiple talent agencies, claimed Velden.

However, the concept received mixed reactions from the internet.

Van der Velden said, despite some objecting to the idea, the role of AI in cinema is likely to expand even further.

Backlash on Tilly Norwood “I think it will be a slow progression,” she told Variety.

“I’m sure in the coming year, there’ll be plenty of effects that will be made with AI. There’ll be some establishing shots, there’ll be some second-unit shots with AI, and then slowly, we’ll progress to a full AI film. And whether people will pay for an AI film or not — I don’t think they’ll know the difference. It’s good storytelling that will be the reason why people will pay for it or not," she added.