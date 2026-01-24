James Cameron says he left America for ‘sanity’ as he settles in New Zealand with family

Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has openly criticised the United States after choosing to make New Zealand his permanent home, saying the move was driven by a desire for “sanity” rather than scenery.

Director James Cameron reveals he has permanently shifted to New Zealand from America In a recent episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the ‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ director spoke frankly about why he left the US and now lives and works in New Zealand. His comments have drawn widespread media attention amid ongoing debates about public health, politics and societal cohesion in the US.

Advertisement

Cameron, 71, described New Zealand’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a key reason behind his relocation. “After the pandemic hit… [New Zealand] had eliminated the virus completely. They actually eliminated the virus twice,” he said, noting that the country’s 98 per cent vaccination rate and collective approach to science stood in stark contrast to the US.

“This is why I love New Zealand. People there are, for the most part, sane as opposed to the United States, where you had a 62 per cent vaccination rate, and that’s going down — going the wrong direction.”

The director did not hold back in his critique of the current situation in the US, emphasising what he sees as growing political polarisation and distrust of science. “Where would you rather live? A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody’s at each other’s throats… turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears,” Cameron said.

Advertisement

When Bensinger suggested that the United States remains “a fantastic place to live”, Cameron responded with scepticism. He later clarified that while New Zealand’s natural beauty is remarkable, his decision to stay was not about the landscape. “I’m not there for scenery, I’m there for the sanity,” he said.

When did James Cameron and his family move to New Zealand? Cameron’s engagement with New Zealand goes back decades. He first visited the country in 1994, and he and his wife, actress Suzy Amis Cameron, purchased a farm there in 2011. The family split their time between the US and New Zealand for years, but the pandemic solidified their decision to make it their full-time base. He and his family officially moved during 2020, and Cameron’s New Zealand citizenship was granted in August 2025.

Advertisement

In previous interviews, Cameron has also criticised political developments in the US, particularly under President Donald Trump. He described Trump’s leadership as a sign of a broader shift away from what he believes the US has historically stood for, suggesting that the country was becoming a “hollow idea” if it did not uphold core values such as respect and unity.

Cameron’s frank remarks echo similar sentiments expressed by other artists and public figures who have chosen to live abroad. A number of high-profile celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell and George Clooney, have also relocated from the US in recent years, often citing political and social concerns as motivating factors.

Critics of Cameron’s stance have noted that his ability to live abroad and pursue citizenship in another country is not an option available to everyone, particularly those without the means or privilege to do so. Nonetheless, his comments have reignited discussions about public trust, political division and how societies respond to collective challenges such as pandemics and climate change.

Advertisement

New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of COVID-19, particularly during the early stages of the pandemic, when the government implemented strict border controls and public health measures that kept case numbers relatively low compared with many other nations. The country’s collaborative approach among government, health officials and the public helped build confidence in science-led policy.