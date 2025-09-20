James Gunn clears Wonder Woman casting rumors, says height is not a factor in DCU role selection

James Gunn has weighed in on one of the most talked-about questions surrounding the DCU’s future: the casting of Wonder Woman. Fans have been speculating for months about who might take on the role of Diana Prince, and how physical traits like height could factor into the decision. According to Super Hero Hype, earlier this year, Gunn was asked about casting a Wonder Woman taller than both Batman and Superman.
At the time, he said, “Not good. I don’t know where I’d find an accomplished and talented actress 6’5” or over.” The line sparked plenty of debate, given Superman actor David Corenswet stands at 6’4” and Batman’s role has not yet been filled.
The conversation resurfaced when a fan on Threads pressed Gunn about whether height really matters when casting Wonder Woman. Could an actress under 5’9” land the part if she fit the role in every other way?
Gunn’s answer was clear. “I don’t think extreme height is the most important factor in casting WW. That’s all I said earlier as well. I never said I didn’t feel good about her being taller than Superman – I just said that would never be what I considered most important in her casting," he said, as per Super Hero Hype.
That statement effectively put to rest the idea that Diana’s stature would be a dealbreaker. For Gunn, it seems talent and presence carry far more weight than a ruler on a casting call sheet.
The new Wonder Woman film is still in the very early stages over at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Ana Nogueira is handling the script, but beyond that, there is not much to pin down yet. No actress has been cast, no director is attached, and there’s no release date on the calendar.
Fans are left guessing what comes first: Diana’s big-screen return in her own movie or a surprise appearance somewhere else in the DCU. There’s also Paradise Lost, a spinoff series centered on Themyscira that was first announced back in January 2023. But news on that front has gone quiet, leaving people unsure of where it stands, reports Super Hero Hype.
For now, Wonder Woman’s return is a waiting game. What is clear is that Gunn is not letting superficial details overshadow what really matters when building out the new DCU.
