James Gunn confirms Superman sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ to begin filming in April 2026, release set for July 2027

Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that production on the highly anticipated Superman sequel, titled ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ will begin around April 2026.

James Gunn on ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ The film is already scheduled for a global cinema release on July 9, 2027, according to Warner Bros.

Appearing on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, Gunn shared early details about the sequel, offering the first real insight into the story.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

He also praised actor Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor, saying:

“I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much.”

What's next for DC? The sequel follows the success of Gunn’s Superman, which introduced David Corenswet as Superman and grossed $614 million worldwide, making it the top-grossing comic book film of the year.

The movie officially launched Gunn’s new DC Universe, which includes the upcoming ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 on HBO Max, the 2026 movies ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Clayface’, and the 2027 Lanterns series.

In his announcement of ‘Man of Tomorrow’ on social media earlier this month, Gunn posted an image from the comics featuring Superman alongside Lex Luthor wearing his iconic Warsuit—a powerful armoured suit Luthor uses to match Superman’s strength.

While many assumed this meant the two would once again be enemies, Gunn’s recent comments suggest a more complex alliance in the sequel.

The film is being developed by Warner Bros., DC Studios, and Gunn’s production team, continuing the filmmaker’s vision for a revitalised and interconnected DC Universe. Fans can expect a deeper exploration of both Superman and Lex Luthor’s characters, as they face a threat greater than either can handle alone.