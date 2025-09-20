James Gunn says writing Man of Tomorrow ‘much much much easier’ than Superman. All on potential plot, villain

James Gunn is busy building the future of the DC Universe, and his latest update has fans excited. The director and writer behind the 2025 hit Superman revealed that working on the script for its sequel, Man of Tomorrow, has been much more enjoyable.

“Much much much easier,” Gunn wrote in response to a fan on Threads when asked about the process. He also added, “So fun,” hinting at how naturally the story has been flowing this time around.

Man of Tomorrow: Release details and DCU timeline Earlier this year, Gunn officially announced Man of Tomorrow. The film is set to release in theaters on July 9, 2027. Filming is expected to begin in April 2026 and to stay on schedule.

As per GamesRadar, before Superman returns to the big screen, fans will meet another hero – Supergirl. It will hit theaters in the summer of 2026, becoming the second feature-length film in the new DCU led by Gunn and Peter Safran.

Man of Tomorrow: Story and characters While Gunn has not revealed everything, he did share some exciting details about the sequel’s story. Speaking earlier to Howard Stern, he explained that the plot will see Superman and Lex Luthor forced to work together against a much bigger threat.

“It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie,” Gunn said. He also admitted that he relates to Lex Luthor on a personal level, describing the villain as a character he sadly understands.

Man of Tomorrow: Who is the villain? Fans are now speculating who the larger threat could be. Many believe it will be Brainiac, one of Superman’s most famous enemies, who has also clashed with Lex Luthor in the comics, GamesRadar reported. However, in the Man of Tomorrow comic storyline, Superman fought Neron and Silver Banshee instead. For now, Gunn is keeping that secret under wraps.

What’s next for the DCU? Man of Tomorrow is just one piece of Gunn and Safran’s larger plan for the DC Universe. The duo has also greenlit a Clayface movie and other projects, leaving fans hopeful for a more connected and story-driven era for DC heroes.

FAQs 1. When is Superman: Man of Tomorrow releasing? Superman: Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

2. Who is the main villain in Man of Tomorrow? James Gunn has not officially revealed the villain, but fans speculate it could be Brainiac, though the comic arc features Neron and Silver Banshee.