James Tolkan dies at 94. Who was he? All you need to know about the Back to the Future, Top Gun actor

Actor James Tolkan, who was popularly known for the Back to the Future trilogy, Tom Cruise’s commanding officer in Top Gun, passed away on Thursday in Saranac Lake, New York. He was 94. His death was confirmed by a family spokesperson, as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

James Tolkan dies in New York News of Tolkan’s death was shared by writer-producer Bob Gale and also announced on the franchise’s official website. “Actor James Tolkan, son of Ralph Tolkan and Margery Sibola, passed away peacefully in Saranac Lake, NY on March 26, 2026. He was 94,” read the obituary.

Who was James Tolkan Born in Calumet, Michigan, in 1931, James Tolkan had a Hollywood career spanning decades.

At 14, following his parents’ divorce, Tolkan reached Tucson, where he graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1949. After a brief stint in the Navy during the Korean War and attending multiple colleges, he moved to New York City with just $75 in his pocket. He went on to work on the docks while studying acting under Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg.

James Tolkan's acting career Over the next 25 years, he built a strong foundation, starting in theatre. He performed across off-Broadway to Broadway, including his most notable portrayal Dave Moss in the original Broadway run of Glengarry Glen Ross. He also appeared in the original production of Wait Until Dark.

Tolkan transitioned seamlessly into films, working with acclaimed directors like Sidney Lumet in Serpico, Prince of the City, and Family Business. He became widely recognised for his role as the stern principal Mr. Strickland in Back to the Future and its sequels, even portraying the character’s ancestor in Back to the Future Part III—a performance that made his “slackers” catchphrase a fan favourite. Equally memorable was his portrayal of the tough commanding officer “Stinger” opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Films and TV shows by Tolkan From New York, Tolkan began appearing in films such as Prince of the City, directed by Sidney Lumet. His career took off in 1983 when he moved to California and Canada after starring in War Games. He delivered some of his most memorable performances as the sterm principal Mr Strickland in Back to the Future and its sequels, directed by Robert Zemeckis. He even essayed the character’s ancestor in Back to the Future Part III. The performance that made his “slackers” catchphrase a fan favourite. Equally memorable was his role “Stinger,” the commanding officer to Tom Cruise’s character in Top Gun. He also played a dual role in Love and Death by Woody Allen.

He also starred in numerous films like Stiletto, Abduction, They Might Be Giants, The Amityville Horror, Off Beat, Armed and Dangerous and more. He had roles in TV shows including Leverage, A Nero Wolfe Mystery, The Pretender, Early Edition, Nowhere Man, Cobra and The Wonder Years.

James Tolkan is survived by his wife, Parmelee, 54, whom he met on the set of the Broadway show, Pinkville in 1971. He is also survived by his three nieces.