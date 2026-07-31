Jared Leto denies sexual assault allegations, says ‘claims are absolutely and categorically false’

Actor and musician Jared Leto has denied allegations of criminal sexual conduct levelled against him in a new BBC documentary. Four women have accused the singer-actor of sexual assault, alleging that they were teenagers at the time of the incidents.

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Jared Leto denies sexual assualt allegations The documentary, titled Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Darkest Secret, was released on Wednesday and features allegations from 10 women, nine of whom are speaking publicly for the first time, according to Variety.

Responding to the claims, Leto said in a statement, "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false," as quoted by Variety.

One woman alleged that Leto assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claimed that the actor threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19.

Also Read | Jared Leto faces criminal sexual conduct allegations from multiple women: Report

A third woman alleged that she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, below the state’s age of consent, and claimed that the actor "shrugged off" a conversation about the legal age being 18.

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A fourth woman alleged that Leto made repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and, on at least one occasion, suggested that they should have sex, according to the outlet.

The BBC said it had seen a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that the fourth woman was allegedly asked to sign, which would have prevented her from discussing her relationship with Leto. She reportedly refused to sign the agreement.

All the women featured in Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Darkest Secret alleged that their interactions with Leto took place between 2002 and 2016, when the actor, now 54, was in his 30s and 40s.

"This was 25 years ago, he has gotten away with it," one of the alleged victims said in the documentary.

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According to the BBC, it corroborated "a number of the women's accounts with friends and family who were told about the encounters with Leto at the time." The broadcaster also said that, in some cases, it reviewed photographs and messages that "support the women's accounts," according to Variety.

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The documentary is not the first time Leto has faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Last year, DJ Allie Teilz accused the singer-actor of sexual misconduct on social media. She alleged that Leto assaulted her when she was 17, prompting several other women to come forward in an Air Mail investigation.

Leto denied the allegations made in that report as well.