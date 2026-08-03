Jason Statham’s R-rated action thriller The Beekeeper remains a streaming hit ahead of sequel

Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper is continuing to find a strong audience on streaming, more than two years after the R-rated action thriller arrived in cinemas and emerged as one of the actor’s most successful films in recent years.

Jason Statham’s action hit The Beekeeper dominates streaming The 105-minute film, which was released in January 2024, has retained its popularity on Prime Video despite the arrival of several newer action titles. The continued interest has also kept the film in focus as a sequel moves towards its planned release.

The Beekeeper was directed by David Ayer and stars Statham as Adam Clay, a quiet beekeeper whose life is upended after a woman close to him becomes the victim of an online fraud operation. His pursuit of those responsible gradually reveals his connection to a powerful and secretive organisation known as the Beekeepers.

The film combines Statham’s trademark close-combat action with a revenge-driven story that expands from a local scam into a wider conspiracy involving influential figures. Josh Hutcherson plays Derek Danforth, the executive linked to the fraudulent operation, while the supporting cast includes Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Jeremy Irons.

The action thriller performed strongly during its theatrical run, earning $162.6 million worldwide. It also remained in the domestic box-office Top 10 for several weeks, establishing itself as a commercial success for Statham and the filmmakers.

Its reception was also broadly favourable. The film currently holds a 71% critics’ score and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, where its critical consensus described the film as an effective showcase for Statham’s action-star appeal.

The film’s streaming performance suggests that its appeal has extended beyond its theatrical release. Prime Video’s global rankings have continued to feature The Beekeeper alongside other action titles, including Statham’s A Working Man, demonstrating the genre’s continued popularity among viewers.

The renewed attention comes as Statham prepares to return as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2. The sequel is set to be directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with Statham reprising his role alongside returning cast members Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Bobby Naderi.