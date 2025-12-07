Jay Kelly cast guide: All on which characters George Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern play in the film

Jay Kelly is out on Netflix now. The latest offering by Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, the film follows George Clooney as a veteran movie star who finds himself in the midst of a midlife crisis and flies to Europe to repair his relationship with his estranged daughters and go on a journey of self-discovery.

Apart from George Clooney, the movie also features Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, and Grace Edwards. Here is a guide to the main cast of Jay Kelly.

Jay Kelly main cast guide George Clooney: The Ocean’s Eleven actor plays the titular character, who deals with his failures, regrets, and successes during his European trip. Talking about his character, George Clooney told Netflix’s Tudum, “This is a story of him having to come to terms with other parts of his life besides the part that he’s been very successful at. He’s been very unsuccessful at a lot of other things.”

Adam Sandler: The Happy Gilmore 2 star plays Kelly’s long-suffering manager, Ron Sukenick. Sucked into the actor’s midlife crisis, Ron remains a force of unceasing generosity in Kelly’s life, even if things are inconvenient for him and his family.

Laura Dern: Dern, who has starred in hits like Jurassic Park and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, plays Liz’s, Kelly’s publicist, who finds herself struggling to balance her increasing annoyance with his antics and her affection for the actor.

Riley Keough: The Daisy Jones and the Six star plays Jessica Kelly, the actor’s elder daughter. Talking about her character’s complicated relationship with Clooney in Jay Kelly, Riley told Tudum, “She wants to find some resolution, which most kids do with their parents, but she’s also butting up against the other thing that happens with your parents, where they do the same thing over and over again.”

Billy Crudup: Crudup plays Timothy, Kelly’s friend from his early days as an actor. The duo reunites in Europe, but their meeting brings forth memories that are not the best.

Grace Edwards: She essays the role of Kelly’s younger daughter, Daisy, who jets off on a European vacation of her own, unaware that her father is following her.

Great Gerwig: The Little Women director plays the role of Ron’s wife, who stays with their kids when he flies to Europe to go after Kelly.

George Clooney on his role as Jay Kelly The actor said that Jay Kelly is a film about a “guy who is still kind of an infant out in the world. “When you work in my industry, what you’re really hoping to do is buy somebody two hours away from the things that make them crazy: work, family, anything. And so this hopefully is a diversion for a couple hours that does that. And if that’s what we do, then we’ve succeeded massively at doing our job,” the actor told Tudum.

