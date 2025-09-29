Jay Kelly trailer: George Clooney plays a fading Hollywood star, with Adam Sandler as his loyal manager

Jay Kelly trailer: George Clooney is back on the big screen, this time as a larger-than-life actor facing a reckoning. In the first full trailer for Jay Kelly, released by Netflix, the two-time Oscar winner plays a Hollywood icon suddenly confronted by the weight of his past choices. What follows is part satire, part soul-search, from writer-director Noah Baumbach, who co-penned the script with Emily Mortimer.

The film opens in select theaters on November 14 before streaming globally on Netflix starting December 5.

The dramedy tracks George Clooney's character Kelly as he looks back on his life and career while trying to manage the chaos around him. Adam Sandler co-stars as Ron, his ever-loyal manager, who tags along when Kelly bolts for a spur-of-the-moment trip across Europe.

The story also brings in family drama through Kelly’s strained relationships with his daughters, played by Grace Edwards and Riley Keough. Laura Dern appears as his publicist, Liz, juggling both her client’s image and his unraveling world.

Watch the trailer here:

The cast is stacked well beyond the leads. Billy Crudup, Stacy Keach, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Greta Gerwig, Alba Rohrwacher, Josh Hamilton, Lenny Henry, Nicôle Lecky, Thaddea Graham, Isla Fisher, Louis Partridge, Charlie Rowe, and Mortimer herself all appear. Producers include David Heyman, Amy Pascal, and Baumbach, with an original score by Nicholas Britell.

Festival reception and early reviews The trailer lands just as the film screens at the New York Film Festival. Jay Kelly already bowed at the Venice Film Festival, where the premiere audience gave it a ten-minute standing ovation. Clooney missed the press conference there due to a sinus infection but drew strong notices regardless, reports Deadline.

Early reviews have praised the film’s mix of satire and sincerity. Critics singled out Clooney’s performance as the highlight, noting the balance he strikes between charisma and fragility.

FAQs When does Jay Kelly release? It hits select theaters on November 14 and streams on Netflix starting December 5.

Who stars alongside George Clooney? Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Riley Keough, Grace Edwards, and a large ensemble cast.