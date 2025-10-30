Jennifer Aniston follows a smart oatmeal hack for a high-protein breakfast: Know 5 ways to make your bowl protein-rich

Looking for a high-protein breakfast option inspired by a celebrity's life? Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston's oatmeal hack, which she first revealed in a 2016 interview with Elle, seems to have caught the fancy of health conscious fans globally. The famous ‘Friends’ star loves to eat a healthy breakfast - mostly a protein-packed meal - to keep her full, energized, and glowing! While she loves avocado, an oatmeal bowl with egg white is a true-blue energy booster for her.
Sharing her daily morning rituals, the 56-year-old actor had told Elle: "When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites. I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end."
She revealed that this high-protein breakfast trick was taught to her by her now former husband Justin Theroux. “Right before [the oatmeal] is finished cooking, you just whip in an egg white and it kind of gives it this fluffy texture that's delicious,” Jennifer Aniston said.
It may be useful to note here that one large egg white contains about 3.6 grams of protein, according to the American Egg Board. Oatmeal provides a mix of carbohydrates, fiber, protein and fat.
Dietitian Dr Archana Batra, a certified diabetes educator, says oatmeal is a fantastic source of fiber and complex carbohydrates. But it naturally lacks sufficient protein and healthy fats, which are essential for satiety and blood sugar control. “Adding an egg to your oats is a simple, highly effective way to create a more balanced and protein-rich meal,” Dr Batra tells Health Shots.
Integrating an egg—either whisked in during cooking or stirred in raw while the oats are still hot—can significantly enhances the meal's nutritional profile:
If you prefer to skip the egg, there are multiple other ways to amplify the protein content of your oatmeal bowl. Here are a few tips, suggested by Dr Archana Batra:
By using any of these methods, you can transform simple oatmeal into a powerful, nutritionally complete meal that supports energy, muscle maintenance, and appetite control throughout the morning.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
