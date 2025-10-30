Jennifer Aniston follows a smart oatmeal hack for a high-protein breakfast: Know 5 ways to make your bowl protein-rich

Looking for a high-protein breakfast option inspired by a celebrity's life? Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston's oatmeal hack, which she first revealed in a 2016 interview with Elle, seems to have caught the fancy of health conscious fans globally. The famous ‘Friends’ star loves to eat a healthy breakfast - mostly a protein-packed meal - to keep her full, energized, and glowing! While she loves avocado, an oatmeal bowl with egg white is a true-blue energy booster for her.

Advertisement

Sharing her daily morning rituals, the 56-year-old actor had told Elle: "When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites. I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end."

She revealed that this high-protein breakfast trick was taught to her by her now former husband Justin Theroux. “Right before [the oatmeal] is finished cooking, you just whip in an egg white and it kind of gives it this fluffy texture that's delicious,” Jennifer Aniston said.

It may be useful to note here that one large egg white contains about 3.6 grams of protein, according to the American Egg Board. Oatmeal provides a mix of carbohydrates, fiber, protein and fat.

Advertisement

Dietitian Dr Archana Batra, a certified diabetes educator, says oatmeal is a fantastic source of fiber and complex carbohydrates. But it naturally lacks sufficient protein and healthy fats, which are essential for satiety and blood sugar control. “Adding an egg to your oats is a simple, highly effective way to create a more balanced and protein-rich meal,” Dr Batra tells Health Shots.

How adding egg to oatmeal can boost nutrition Integrating an egg—either whisked in during cooking or stirred in raw while the oats are still hot—can significantly enhances the meal's nutritional profile:

Increased protein and satiet y: An average large egg provides about 6 grams of high-quality protein, which immediately transforms the oat bowl from a carb-heavy breakfast into a balanced meal. This extra protein slows down digestion, leading to prolonged feelings of fullness, which reduces mid-morning snacking and aids in weight management, says Dr Batra.

y: An average large egg provides about 6 grams of high-quality protein, which immediately transforms the oat bowl from a carb-heavy breakfast into a balanced meal. This extra protein slows down digestion, leading to prolonged feelings of fullness, which reduces mid-morning snacking and aids in weight management, says Dr Batra. Essential micronutrients: The egg yolk delivers crucial vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, Choline (important for brain health), and vitamin B12, which are often scarce in plant-based diets.

The egg yolk delivers crucial vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, Choline (important for brain health), and vitamin B12, which are often scarce in plant-based diets. Healthy fats: Eggs provide mono- and polyunsaturated fats. When combined with the soluble fiber in oats, these fats further slow the absorption of glucose, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels, which is especially beneficial for people with diabetes or those looking to avoid energy crashes. How to make oatmeal protein-rich If you prefer to skip the egg, there are multiple other ways to amplify the protein content of your oatmeal bowl. Here are a few tips, suggested by Dr Archana Batra:

Advertisement

Stir in nut butter : A serving of two tablespoons of peanut, almond, or cashew butter adds around 7–8 grams of protein and a beneficial dose of healthy fats. Choose natural, unsweetened varieties.

: A serving of two tablespoons of peanut, almond, or cashew butter adds around 7–8 grams of protein and a beneficial dose of healthy fats. Choose natural, unsweetened varieties. Seeds, nuts and granola: Toppings are powerful protein boosters. Sprinkle a generous handful of chia seeds, hemp seeds, or ground flaxseed. Hemp seeds alone provide about 10 grams of protein per three tablespoons. Add walnuts, almonds, or pecans for crunch and added fat.

Toppings are powerful protein boosters. Sprinkle a generous handful of chia seeds, hemp seeds, or ground flaxseed. Hemp seeds alone provide about 10 grams of protein per three tablespoons. Add walnuts, almonds, or pecans for crunch and added fat. Milk swap: Instead of cooking oats with water or standard milk, use high-protein options like soy milk (7–8g protein per cup) or a scoop of Greek yogurt (15–20g protein per serving) mixed in after cooking. The thickness of Greek yogurt also adds a creamy texture.

Instead of cooking oats with water or standard milk, use high-protein options like soy milk (7–8g protein per cup) or a scoop of Greek yogurt (15–20g protein per serving) mixed in after cooking. The thickness of Greek yogurt also adds a creamy texture. Protein powder: For a concentrated protein boost, stir in half a scoop of your preferred whey, casein, or plant-based protein powder (for example, pea or rice) once the oats are cooked. Please note that you may need to add additional liquid to achieve the desired consistency. By using any of these methods, you can transform simple oatmeal into a powerful, nutritionally complete meal that supports energy, muscle maintenance, and appetite control throughout the morning.

Advertisement