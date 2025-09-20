Jennifer Aniston in disbelief as Reese Witherspoon reveals her real name: ‘I’m not calling you that’

Jennifer Aniston was left surprised when she discovered that her longtime friend and co-star Reese Witherspoon does not go by her real first name. The revelation came during a promotional game for the fourth season of their Apple TV+ drama ‘The Morning Show’.

While playing LADBible’s Do You Even Know Me?, Reese asked Jennifer: “What is my real middle name? A: Jane, B: Jean, or C: Joan.” Jennifer guessed Jane, but the correct answer was Jean. Reese then revealed her full birth name: Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer’s reaction was immediate, “Laura Jean?” she said in disbelief. When Reese confirmed, Jennifer added, “Laura! Who’s Laura? Who the hell’s Laura? I’m not calling you that from now on! Where did Reese come from?”

Reese explained that she had always gone by her middle name and chose it as her professional name when she began acting in the 1990s. She said, “It’s confusing. I’m Laura Jean. It’s my middle name. I’m Laura Jean Reese.”

The Morning Show and their friendship Aniston and Witherspoon’s easy chemistry has long been admired by fans. Their friendship dates back to 2000, when Reese appeared on ‘Friends’ as Rachel Green’s younger sister, Jill.

The pair stayed close over the years and later reunited on Apple TV+ as co-leads and executive producers of ‘The Morning Show’.

The drama series, now in its fourth season, follows the lives of television journalists dealing with workplace rivalries, shifting newsroom politics, and pressing social issues. Jennifer plays anchor Alex Levy, while Reese portrays ambitious reporter Bradley Jackson.

The show has received critical praise for tackling themes such as gender equality, misconduct, and the challenges facing modern media. Beyond the storylines, viewers have praised the strong performances and natural rapport between Aniston and Witherspoon, which mirrors their off-screen friendship.