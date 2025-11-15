Jennifer Aniston turns judge in Alex Warren's hilarious tour announcement video, netizens call it epic | WATCH

The Ordinary singer, Alex Warren, just announced his upcoming tour, but in style. He collaborated with actor Jennifer Aniston for the announcement video, which is winning netizens' hearts.

It is titled Little Orphan Alex Live tour.

Jennifer Aniston in Alex Warren's tour announcement video The hilarious announcement video stars Aniston as “Judge Aniston.”

Set in a courtroom, the Friends actor is seen presiding over a trial involving Little Orphan Annie and Alex Warren. In the video, Little Orphan is seen suing Warren for stealing her brand. She is seen lashing out and almost cursing him before Aniston stops their fight.

This is when Max Greenfield enters the court, claiming to be Annie’s father. He brings the trial to an end, finally letting Alex Warren hit the road for his upcoming tour.

The video announced Alex Warren launching his Little Orphan Alex Live tour. It is set to take place in May 2026. He will be headlining arenas across the US for the first time.

Netizens react to Alex Warren and Jennifer Aniston collab “MY FIRST ARENA TOUR”, the video caption on YouTube read.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “OMG Jen Anniston and Alexxx... There's a collab I never thought of... Loved it.”

“This is so funny and creative. I can't wait,” added another.

One more commented, “Jennifer Aniston? The acting. The dead parents (I say this as I have them too.) The marketing at the end, so good!”

On X, formerly Twitter, someone wrote, “That Jennifer Aniston cameo is epic.”

One more wrote, “Respectfully… who else is debuting a tour with a whole FRIENDS legend?”

Yet another also said on the micro-blogging app, “Blimey, that’s unexpected! A cheeky bit of star power never hurt a tour—hope he’s got a solid setlist to match. Will she be joining him on stage, or just there for the glam?”

Tickets for Little Orphan Alex Live tour Meanwhile, the Presale tickets and VIP package sales for Alex Warren's tour shows begin on Wednesday, November 19, according to justjared. All tickets will go on sale Friday, November 21.

Little Orphan Alex Live tour dates Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome

Monday, April 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, April 7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Thursday, April 9 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Friday, April 10 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

Monday, April 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Wednesday, April 15 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena

Thursday, April 16 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Saturday, April 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

Monday, April 20 – London, UK – The O2

Tuesday, April 21 – London, UK – The O2

Thursday, April 23 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Friday, April 24 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sunday, April 26 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Monday, April 27 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wednesday, April 29 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena

Thursday, April 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, May 2 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Monday, May 4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wednesday, May 6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Thursday, May 7 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Monday, May 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, May 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, May 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tuesday, June 2 – Morrison CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Friday, June 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Saturday, June 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Monday, June 8 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Friday, June 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Saturday, June 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, June 14 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wednesday, June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday, June 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sunday, June 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, June 25 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, June 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Saturday, June 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Monday, June 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thursday, July 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Friday, July 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sunday, July 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, July 7 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Friday, July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Saturday, July 11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavillion

Monday, July 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden