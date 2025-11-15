Jennifer Aniston turns judge in Alex Warren's hilarious tour announcement video, netizens call it epic | WATCH

The Ordinary singer, Alex Warren, just announced his upcoming tour, but in style. He collaborated with actor Jennifer Aniston for the announcement video, which is winning netizens' hearts.
It is titled Little Orphan Alex Live tour.
The hilarious announcement video stars Aniston as “Judge Aniston.”
Set in a courtroom, the Friends actor is seen presiding over a trial involving Little Orphan Annie and Alex Warren. In the video, Little Orphan is seen suing Warren for stealing her brand. She is seen lashing out and almost cursing him before Aniston stops their fight.
This is when Max Greenfield enters the court, claiming to be Annie’s father. He brings the trial to an end, finally letting Alex Warren hit the road for his upcoming tour.
The video announced Alex Warren launching his Little Orphan Alex Live tour. It is set to take place in May 2026. He will be headlining arenas across the US for the first time.
“MY FIRST ARENA TOUR”, the video caption on YouTube read.
Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “OMG Jen Anniston and Alexxx... There's a collab I never thought of... Loved it.”
“This is so funny and creative. I can't wait,” added another.
One more commented, “Jennifer Aniston? The acting. The dead parents (I say this as I have them too.) The marketing at the end, so good!”
On X, formerly Twitter, someone wrote, “That Jennifer Aniston cameo is epic.”
One more wrote, “Respectfully… who else is debuting a tour with a whole FRIENDS legend?”
Yet another also said on the micro-blogging app, “Blimey, that’s unexpected! A cheeky bit of star power never hurt a tour—hope he’s got a solid setlist to match. Will she be joining him on stage, or just there for the glam?”
Meanwhile, the Presale tickets and VIP package sales for Alex Warren's tour shows begin on Wednesday, November 19, according to justjared. All tickets will go on sale Friday, November 21.
Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome
Monday, April 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Tuesday, April 7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Thursday, April 9 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Friday, April 10 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
Monday, April 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Wednesday, April 15 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena
Thursday, April 16 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Saturday, April 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
Monday, April 20 – London, UK – The O2
Tuesday, April 21 – London, UK – The O2
Thursday, April 23 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Friday, April 24 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Sunday, April 26 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Monday, April 27 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wednesday, April 29 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena
Thursday, April 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Saturday, May 2 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Monday, May 4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wednesday, May 6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Thursday, May 7 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Monday, May 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, May 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Friday, May 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Saturday, May 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Tuesday, June 2 – Morrison CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, June 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Saturday, June 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Monday, June 8 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Friday, June 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Saturday, June 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 14 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wednesday, June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday, June 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sunday, June 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tuesday, June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, June 25 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
Friday, June 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Saturday, June 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Monday, June 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thursday, July 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Friday, July 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sunday, July 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, July 7 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Friday, July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Saturday, July 11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavillion
Monday, July 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wednesday, July 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
