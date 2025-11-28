Jennifer Garner marks Thanksgiving by volunteering on Skid Row: ‘I’m grateful for this beautiful day’

Jennifer Garner marked this year’s Thanksgiving with kindness, compassion and community service. The 53-year-old actress spent her holiday morning volunteering at The Midnight Mission’s annual charity lunch on Skid Row in Los Angeles, continuing her long-standing tradition of giving back.

Jennifer Garner’s heartfelt message of gratitude Garner appeared in a video shared on The Midnight Mission’s Instagram handle, where she introduced herself warmly and reflected on the meaning of the day.

“My name is Jen and today I’m grateful for this beautiful day, for life, for the Los Angeles community who is here taking care of their own, for my family, all the things,” she said. She reminded viewers that in every city, people are helping those who face food insecurity and homelessness. Garner encouraged everyone to support such efforts.

Jennifer Garner on serving ‘heaps of mashed potatoes’ with love At the event, Garner took charge of serving “heaps and heaps of mashed potatoes,” she joked. She praised the organization for doing an incredible job of feeding the community “with love, with dignity, with respect.”

The Midnight Mission also thanked her publicly, writing: “From Hollywood to Skid Row, it’s all about heart. Thank you, Jennifer Garner, for jumping on mashed potato duty and helping us serve Thanksgiving with dignity, hope, and a whole lot of love.”

Jennifer Garner's Instagram post on Thanksgiving Garner also posted her own Thanksgiving message on Instagram. She shared a series of photos and clips titled “Crazy things I have done for my job,” including learning wood-turning and taking equestrian lessons.

“I am grateful that my job asks me to learn bits of so many things,” she wrote, thanking her teachers and the people who follow her journey online.

A family tradition of giving back This is not Garner’s first year volunteering on Thanksgiving. In 2024, she was joined by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and their three children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, for the same event. A source at the time told People that the family “truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together.”

Affleck, who has supported The Midnight Mission for several years, has also spoken about how meaningful this work is to him. He has previously said that giving time to others brings him a deep sense of purpose.

With her warm spirit and steady commitment, Jennifer Garner once again used her holiday to spread kindness where it matters most.

FAQs 1. Where did Jennifer Garner volunteer on Thanksgiving? Jennifer Garner volunteered at The Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving charity lunch on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

2. Does Jennifer Garner volunteer every year on Thanksgiving? Yes, Jennifer Garner has volunteered multiple years, including in 2024 when she joined Ben Affleck and their children to help serve meals.