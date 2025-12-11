Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson to return for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Details here

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to return to the The Hunger Games franchise. The beloved actors will reprise their roles in the forthcoming prequel movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in The Hunger Games 6 Jennifer Lawrence will once again reprise her famous role as Katniss Everdeen, while Josh Hutcherson will return as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate has announced that the film will release on 20 November 2026.

According to the outlet, the film is adapted from Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, published in March 2025. Set on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, the story takes place 24 years before the events in Collins’ first novel, The Hunger Games (2008). As the second prequel in the franchise, it follows The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), which starred Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Hunter Schafer in the lead roles.

In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 (2015), Lawrence’s Katniss married Hutcherson’s Peeta and had children.

The franchise’s first five movies collected over $3.3 billion worldwide.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast and crew Ralph Fiennes will play President Snow, while Jesse Plemons has been cast as Plutarch Heavensbee, reports the outlet. Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be seen as Beetee Latier, Kieran Culkin will play Caesar Flickerman, and Elle Fanning has been cast as Effie Trinket.

Joseph Zada, Glenn Close, McKenna Grace, Maya Hawke and Whitney Peak are also part of the main cast.

Director Francis Lawrence says the movie will be based on Billy Ray’s script, which adapts Suzanne Collins’ book. While Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson produce the film, Cameron MacConomy is the executive producer.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson's latest projects Jennifer Lawrence recently earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for her performance as Grace in Die My Love. Meanwhile, Hutcherson’s latest movie, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, was released on 5 December.

FAQs When will The Hunger Games 6 release? The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will release on 20 November 2026.

Who has written the script for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Billy Ray has written the script for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.