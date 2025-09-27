Jennifer Lawrence opens up in favour of Palestine, unconvinced fans say, ‘Took her long after defending Amy Schumer’

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has set off a social media firestorm after she expressed her opinion on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war during a press conference. On September 26, the 35-year-old actress spoke out in support of Palestine two years after the October 7 attacks as she appeared to promote her new movie, Die My Love.

While addressing the public at the San Sebastian Film Festival, she said, “I’m terrified and it’s mortifying. What’s happening is no less than a genocide and it’s unacceptable."

Replying to a question, she emphasised, “I’m terrified for my children, for all of our children. On top of everything else what makes me so sad is that this disrespect and discourse and American politics right now is going to be normal to them….I mean, the kids who are voting right now at 18, it’s going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity.”

She added, “Politicians lie, there is no empathy. And everybody needs to remember that when you ignore what’s happening on one side of the world, it won’t be long until it’s on your side as well.”

Supporting the Palestine cause, she further noted, “To fix this extremely complex and disgraceful situation that breaks my heart but the reality is our fear and speaking too much or answering too many of these questions is that my words will just be used to add more fire and rhetoric to something that is in the hands of our elected officials.”

Amy Schumer, who is Jennifer Lawrence's longtime friend, had once in the past expressed her support for Israel following Hamas's October 7 attack on a music festival. This statement of hers had sparked discussions online and some even labelled her as a ‘Zionist.’ It was during this time, Hunger Games actress not only defended her friend, but also praised her confidence. Amy had openly expressed her support not for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but for the people of Israel.

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Lawrence' had said, "Amy's choice to use her voice to speak for justice puts her under immense fire." Thus, Academy Award-winning actress' recent remark did not go well with many users online who pointed to the change in tune and side reversal.

Social media reaction Some users applauded her courage, while others pointed to the change of stance. A user wrote, “The tides are turning.”

Another user remarked, "Katniss is waking up inside her."

A third comment read, "Took her long enough after defending Amy Schumer for her Zionist views."

A fourth user stated, “All while she screamed antisemitism and supporting Amy Schumer.”

Some users praised the actress for opening about the terrible situation in Gaza, as a user wrote, “Bravo, Jennifer Lawrence, your fearless call-out on Gaza's genocide exposes Netanyahu's blood-soaked hypocrisy, proving Hollywood hearts beat louder than his war drums.”